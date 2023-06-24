 Skip to content

Hookah Cafe Simulator update for 24 June 2023

Hotfix V1.2

We're thrilled to present a hot fix update for Hookah Cafe Simulator! We've listened to your feedback and made some significant improvements to enhance your gaming experience. Read on to discover the exciting changes we've implemented:

Gameplay Enhancements:

Increased Income by 20%
Extended Object Lifespan

User Experience Improvements:

Added Warning Instructions for Online Delivery
Added Warning Instructions for Meals
Improved Trash Bag Task

Localization and Bug Fixes:

Some translations bug fixed.
Resolved hookah exploding problem.

