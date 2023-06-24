 Skip to content

Subspace Discovery update for 24 June 2023

v0.10.16 - 2023-06-24

Last edited by Wendy

• [new] Season details added to compendium
• [fix] Chat server now directly processes the original message, and translations are queued up to provide a smoother transition
• [fix] Server connection fallback implemented, which should allow everyone. Thank you, @Azumi

