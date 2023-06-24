• [new] Season details added to compendium
• [fix] Chat server now directly processes the original message, and translations are queued up to provide a smoother transition
• [fix] Server connection fallback implemented, which should allow everyone. Thank you, @Azumi
Subspace Discovery update for 24 June 2023
v0.10.16 - 2023-06-24
• [new] Season details added to compendium
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update