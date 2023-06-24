 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hermit Chronicles update for 24 June 2023

Hot-fix 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11550530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Did some vegetation optimization to reduce the load on the video card.
  • Fixed bug with incorrect display of item/resource billboards.
  • Fixed bug with mouse in main menu and at game start, when it was necessary to click the mouse once to bring the mouse into action.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2151791 Depot 2151791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link