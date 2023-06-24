- Did some vegetation optimization to reduce the load on the video card.
- Fixed bug with incorrect display of item/resource billboards.
- Fixed bug with mouse in main menu and at game start, when it was necessary to click the mouse once to bring the mouse into action.
The Hermit Chronicles update for 24 June 2023
Hot-fix 1.1
