 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Between the Stars update for 24 June 2023

Beta Patch - v0.7.0b2

Share · View all patches · Build 11550491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • We have fixed a softlock in a button of the Good Hosts mission.
  • Now you can't jump to the Horus Station mission sector if you don't go with a Children of the Sun ship.
  • Now you can't access the hangar to change ship in the Horus Station mission sector.
  • Now the Children of the Sun don't intercept you in the Horus Station mission sector.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that in some transmissions Markell will talk to Faulknen when one of the two of them was not escorting you.
  • Several text errors have been corrected.

Changed depots in devbeta branch

View more data in app history for build 11550491
Between the Stars Content Depot 727131
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link