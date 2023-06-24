- We have fixed a softlock in a button of the Good Hosts mission.
- Now you can't jump to the Horus Station mission sector if you don't go with a Children of the Sun ship.
- Now you can't access the hangar to change ship in the Horus Station mission sector.
- Now the Children of the Sun don't intercept you in the Horus Station mission sector.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that in some transmissions Markell will talk to Faulknen when one of the two of them was not escorting you.
- Several text errors have been corrected.
Between the Stars update for 24 June 2023
Beta Patch - v0.7.0b2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 11550491
Between the Stars Content Depot 727131
Changed depots in devbeta branch