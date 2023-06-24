 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loop Kingdom update for 24 June 2023

Achieeeeeeeeeevsssssss FIIIIXEEEEEED!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11550484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One user found the problemm....

The achievs werent trigerring for all of the fighters... just the first one...

They will now trigger for all of them!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2465301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link