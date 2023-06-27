v0.91.63 Patch Notes - Arcane Archer, Epic Feats

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//27379329/99ca459b1e7b0d3a884ec80b7110f6bbb98083b6.jpg[/img]

New Prestige Class: Arcane Archer

An arcane spellcaster who draws upon ancient elven traditions to infuse his arrows with potent magical power.

Master of the elven warbands, the arcane archer is a warrior skilled in using magic to supplement her combat prowess. Beyond the woods, arcane archers gain renown throughout entire kingdoms for their supernatural accuracy with a bow and their ability to imbue their arrows with magic. In a group, they can strike fear into an entire enemy army.

Many who seek to perfect the use of the bow sometimes pursue the path of the arcane archer. Arcane archers are masters of ranged combat, as they possess the ability to strike at targets with unerring accuracy and can imbue their arrows with powerful spells. Arrows fired by arcane archers fly at weird and uncanny angles to strike at foes around corners, and can pass through solid objects to hit enemies that cower behind such cover. At the height of their power, arcane archers can fell even the most powerful foes with a single, deadly shot.

Base Classes: Those who have trained as both rangers and wizards excel as arcane archers, although other multiclass combinations are not unheard of. Fighters, rangers, paladins, and barbarians become arcane archers to add a little magic to their combat abilities. Conversely, wizards and sorcerers may take this prestige class to add combat capabilities to their repertoire. Monks, clerics, druids, rogues, and bards rarely become arcane archers.

Role: Arcane archers deal death from afar, winnowing down opponents while their allies rush into hand-to-hand combat. With their capacity to unleash hails of arrows on the enemy, they represent the pinnacle of ranged combat.

Alignment: Arcane archers can be of any alignment. Elf or half-elf arcane arches tend to be free-spirited and are rarely lawful. Similarly, it is uncommon for elven arcane archers to be evil, and overall the path of the arcane archer is more often pursued by good or neutral characters.

Non-adventurers: Arcane archers may be found wherever elves travel. Arcane archers often lead units of normal archers or form small, elite units formed entirely of arcane archers. These units are one of the prime reasons that the elves are so feared in battle.

Prerequisites:

Race: Elf or Half-elf.

Base Attack Bonus: +6.

Feats: Point Blank Shot, Precise Shot, Weapon Focus.

Spells: Ability to cast level-1 arcane spells.

Class Features:

Level Limit: 10.

Hit Dice: d8.

Base Attack Bonus: Good.

Good Saves: Fortitude, Reflex.

Key Abilities: Dexterity, Strength, Constitution.

Class Skills: Craft, Hide, Listen, Move Silently, Ride, Spot, Survival, Use Rope.

Skill Points per Level: 4 + Int modifier.

Weapon Proficiency: Simple and martial weapons.

Armor Proficiency: Light and medium armor, light and heavy shields.

Bonus Feats: Gains an extra feat every 4 levels after 10th level (14, 18...).

Bonus Spellcasting Level: When leveling up this class, the effective spellcasting level of a spellcasting class is also increased.

Class Abilities:

Enhance Arrow

At 1st level, every nonmagical arrow an arcane archer nocks and lets fly becomes magical, gaining a +1 enhancement bonus.

For every two levels the character advances past 1st level in the prestige class, the magic arrows she creates gain +1 greater potency (+1 at 1st level, +2 at 3rd level, +3 at 5th level, +4 at 7th level, and +5 at 9th level).

The enhancement bonus of Enhance Arrow stacks with the enhancement bonus of magic bows.

Imbue Arrow

At 2nd level, an arcane archer gains the ability to place an area spell upon an arrow. When the arrow is fired, the spell’s area is centered on where the arrow lands, even if the spell could normally be centered only on the caster.

This ability allows the archer to use the bow’s range rather than the spell’s range.

Seeker Arrow

At 4th level, an arcane archer can launch an arrow once per day at a target known to her within range, and the arrow travels to the target, even around corners. Only an unavoidable obstacle or the limit of the arrow’s range prevents the arrow’s flight.

This ability negates cover and concealment modifiers, but otherwise the attack is rolled normally.

Phase Arrow

At 6th level, an arcane archer can launch an arrow once per day at a target known to her within range, and the arrow travels to the target in a straight path, passing through any nonmagical barrier or wall in its way. (Any magical barrier stops the arrow.)

This ability negates cover, concealment, and even armor modifiers, but otherwise the attack is rolled normally.

Hail of Arrows

At 8th level, in lieu of her regular attacks, once per day an arcane archer can fire an arrow at each and every target within range, to a maximum of one target for every arcane archer level she has earned.

Each attack uses the archer’s primary attack bonus, and each enemy may only be targeted by a single arrow.

Arrow of Death

At 10th level, an arcane archer can create an arrow of death that forces the target, if damaged by the arrow’s attack, to make a Fortitude save (DC = 10 + arcane archer level + Cha modifier) or be slain immediately.

It takes one day to make an arrow of death, and the arrow only functions for the arcane archer who created it. The arrow of death lasts no longer than one year, and the archer can only have one such arrow in existence at a time.

Special: Any prestige class feature that calculates a save DC using the class level should add only half the character’s class levels above 10th.

Auto Gained Abilities:

Lv 1 Enhance Arrow +1

Lv 2 Imbue Arrow

Lv 3 Enhance Arrow +2

Lv 4 Seeker Arrow

Lv 5 Enhance Arrow +3

Lv 6 Phase Arrow

Lv 7 Enhance Arrow +4

Lv 8 Hail of Arrows

Lv 9 Enhance Arrow +5

Lv 10 Arrow of Death

Epic Feats

Firing arrows at opponents standing at the horizon. Beheading opponents with your bare hands. Charming liches with the power of song. This is the stuff of the epic feat.

Like the regular feat, the epic feat is a special feature that either gives your character a new capability or improves one he already has. However, the epic feat moves the realm of capabilities from the mundane into the mythical.

Epic feats are available only to epic characters whose character level is 21st or higher. The epic character is largely defined by his selection of epic feats.

Superior Initiative

You can react even more quickly than normal in a fight.

You get a +4 bonus on initiative checks.

Perfect Health

You are immune to normal diseases and common poisons.

You are immune to all nonmagical diseases, as well as to all poisons whose Fortitude save DC is 25 or less.

Epic Fortitude

You have tremendously high fortitude.

You gain a +4 bonus on all Fortitude saving throws.

Epic Reflexes

You have tremendously fast reflexes.

You gain a +4 bonus on all Reflex saving throw.

Epic Will

You have tremendously strong willpower.

You gain a +4 bonus on all Will saving throws.

Epic Speed

You can move much more quickly than a normal person.

Your speed increases by 30 feet.

Special: This feat only functions when you are wearing medium armor, light armor, or no armor.

This feat does not stack with similar abilities granted by magic items or nonpermanent magical effects.

Epic Toughness

You are preternaturally tough.

You gain +20 hit points.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Its effects stack.

Great Strength

Your muscle and physical power are greater than normal.

Your Strength increases by 1 point.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Its effects stack.

Great Dexterity

Your agility and coordination are greater than normal.

Your Dexterity increases by 1 point.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Its effects stack.

Great Constitution

Your health and endurance are greater than normal.

Your Constitution increases by 1 point.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Its effects stack.

Great Intelligence

Your powers of reason and learning are greater than normal.

Your Intelligence increases by 1 point.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Its effects stack.

Great Wisdom

Your willpower and insight are greater than normal.

Your Wisdom increases by 1 point.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Its effects stack.

Great Charisma

Your powers of persuasion and leadership are greater than normal.

Your Charisma increases by 1 point.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Its effects stack.

Blinding Speed

You can trigger short bursts of great speed.

You can act as if hasted for 5 rounds each day. The duration of the effect need not be consecutive rounds. Activating this power is a free action.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Its effects stack.

Epic Spell Focus

Your spells of the school of magic are far more potent than normal.

+1 DC for all saving throws against spells from the school of magic.

Epic Spell Penetration

Your spells are tremendously potent, breaking through spell resistance with ease.

You get a +2 bonus on caster level checks to beat a creature’s spell resistance.

Improved Combat Casting

You don't incur attacks of opportunity for casting spells when threatened.

Spell Knowledge

You learn two new arcane spells of any level up to the maximum level you can cast.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times.

Spell Stowaway

Choose a spell-like ability you possess or a spell you can cast. You gain the benefits of this magic whenever it is used near you.

You are attuned to the magic you chose. If another spellcaster within 300 feet of you uses this magic, you also immediately gain the magic’s effect as if it had been used on you by the same caster.

You must have direct line of effect to the spellcaster in order to gain the benefit of the attuned magic (though you do not have to know the spellcaster is present, and you can be flat-footed). The magic’s duration, effect, and other specifics are determined by its original caster’s level.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Each time you take the feat, it applies to a different spell or spell-like ability.

Epic Skill Focus

You have a legendary knack with the skill.

+10 bonus on all checks with the skill.

Epic Reputation

Your reputation provides great bonuses on interactions with others.

+4 bonus on Bluff, Diplomacy, Gather Information, Intimidate, and Perform checks.

Rogue Exclusive:

Sneak Attack of Opportunity

Whenever your opponent lets his guard down, you can make a sneak attack.

Any attack of opportunity you make is considered a sneak attack.

Epic Dodge

You are able to evade attacks with exceptional agility.

Once per round, when struck by a weapon attack, you may automatically avoid all damage from the attack.

Barbarian Exclusive:

Incite Rage

When you enter a rage, you can incite a barbarian rage in any or all allies within 60 feet. (Any ally who doesn't wish to become enraged is unaffected.) The ally gains +4 to Strength, +4 to Constitution, and a +2 morale bonus on Will saves, but takes a –2 penalty to AC, for as long as you remain raging.

The rage of affected allies lasts a number of rounds equal to 3 + their Constitution modifier, regardless of whether they remain within 60 feet of you. This is otherwise identical with normal barbarian rage (including the fatigue at its end).

Special: This is a mind-affecting effect.

Thundering Rage

Your rage attacks can cause thunderous roars that can deafen opponents.

Any weapon you wield while in a rage is treated as a thundering weapon which deals an extra 1d8 points of sonic damage on a successful critical hit. If the weapon’s critical multiplier is x3, add 2d8 points instead, and if the multiplier is x4, add 3d8 points instead.

Besides, the target must make a Fortitude save (DC = 10 + 1/2 your level + your Strength modifier) or be deafened permanently.

This feat does not stack with similar abilities.

Monk Exclusive:

Keen Strike

Your unarmed strikes become as sharp as blades.

Your unarmed strike has a critical threat range of 18–20 and deals slashing damage. (At your option, any unarmed strike can deal bludgeoning damage instead, but cannot then take advantage of the enhanced threat range.)

This feat does not stack with similar abilities.

Vorpal Strike

Your unarmed strikes can behead your opponents.

Your unarmed strike is considered to be a slashing vorpal weapon. (At your option, any unarmed strike can do bludgeoning damage instead, but it loses the vorpal quality.)

This feat does not stack with similar abilities.

Vorpal: This potent and feared ability allows the weapon to sever the heads of those it strikes. Upon a roll of natural 20 (followed by a successful roll to confirm the critical hit), the weapon severs the opponent’s head (if it has one) from its body.

Some creatures, such as many aberrations and all oozes, have no heads. Others, such as golems and undead creatures other than vampires, are not affected by the loss of their heads. Most other creatures, however, die when their heads are cut off.

A vorpal weapon must be a slashing weapon.

Paladin Exclusive:

Holy Strike

Your attacks deal great damage to evil creatures.

Any weapon you wield is treated as a holy weapon (it is good-aligned and deals an extra 2d6 points of damage against creatures of evil alignment). If the weapon already has an alignment, this feat has no effect on the weapon.

This feat does not stack with similar abilities.

Improved Aura of Courage

Your aura of courage is stronger than normal.

Your aura of courage grants a +8 morale bonus on saving throws against fear effects.

Widen Aura of Courage

Your aura of courage is wider than normal.

Your aura of courage extends to all allies within 100 feet of you.

Ranger Exclusive:

Improved Favored Enemy

Add +1 to the bonus on Bluff, Listen, Sense Motive, Spot, and Survival checks and damage rolls against all your favored enemies.

Special: You can gain this feat multiple times. Its effects stack.

Bane of Enemies

Your attacks deal great damage to your favored enemies.

Any weapon you wield against one of your favored enemies is treated as a bane weapon for that creature type (thus, its enhancement bonus is increased by +2 and it deals +2d6 points of damage).

This feat does not stack with similar abilities.

Bard Exclusive:

Deafening Song

Your bardic music deafens those nearby.

You can use song or poetics to temporarily deafen all enemies within a 30-foot spread from you. A successful Fortitude save (DC 10 + 1/2 your class level + your Charisma modifier) negates the effect. The deafening effect lasts for as long as you continue the deafening song. You may keep up the deafening song for a maximum of 10 rounds.

Hindering Song

Your bardic music interferes with opposing spellcasters.

You can use song or poetics to hinder enemy spellcasters within a 30-foot spread from you. To successfully cast a spell within this area, a spellcaster must make a Concentration check as if she were casting defensively. You may keep up the hindering song for a maximum of 10 rounds.

Music of the Gods

You can use your bardic music to influence creatures immune to mind-affecting effects.

Your bardic music can affect even those normally immune to mind-affecting effects. However, such creatures gain a +10 bonus on their Will saves to resist such effects.

Removed Feats:

Greater Critical: +5% critical rate of all proficient weapons.

Power Critical: Deal additional one time of weapon damage on a critical hit.

Evocation Specialization: +2 bonus on damage rolls of Evocation spells.

Added Eight Schools of Magic:

Abjuration

Conjuration

Divination

Enchantment

Evocation

Illusion

Necromancy

Transmutation

Added corresponding Spell Focus and Greater Spell Focus

New Optional House Rules:

Seeker Arrow/Phase Arrow/Hail of Arrows: +1 use per day for every 2 levels, up to 3 uses per day

Arrow of Death: +1 use per day for every 5 levels, up to 3 uses per day

Arrow of Death/Breath Weapon: When calculating DC, replace class level with character level / 2

Adjusted Smite Evil: +4 uses per day -> +2

Others:

Adjusted Combat Reflexes: You may make a number of additional attacks of opportunity equal to your Dexterity bonus. With this feat, you may also make attacks of opportunity while flat-footed.

Any prestige class feature that calculates a save DC using the class level should add only half the character’s class levels above 10th. For instance, dragon disciple's breath weapon.

Added sonic damage type to Resist Energy, Protection from Energy, Energy Resistance, Elemental Resistance, Imbue Arrow

All characters automatically gain Disable Device and Open Lock skills

Optimized feats selection UI

Limit FPS 60 by default

Fixed: sometimes wrong Cover and Super Cover cursors

Fixed: redundant empty lines in combat log

Next, we'll work on (rough list):

Adventure mode, and its predecessor works: more prestige classes (Assassin, Eldritch Knight, Elemental Lord), player races (Lizard Scion), feats and spells, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).