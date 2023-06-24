[0.7.8 Version Patch Note & Boss Updates]

<Boss of 4-S>
- Can do the rail canon move on Wraith Difficulty
- Can do a new set of moves on Reaper Difficulty
- Ground slam start-up animation is shortened
- Has a different juggling speed so it will be harder to juggle it constantly.
<Boss of 5-4>
- Boss of 5-4 now has a stricter time limit to get the S rank on the clear time department
<Boss of 7-3>
- Stage 7-3 now plays an updated version of the OST.
- Has more health
- Has more polished animation set
<Boss of 7-S>
- Has more health
- Frontal 3 combo attack has faster start-up animation
- Chance to escape from the stagger animation is increased in the first phase.
<Other fixes>
- Fixed a bug where an AI helper in 7-1 could go out of the arena and get stuck after the arena is done.
- Buffed Tornado of Scraps. (required combo: 75 -> 60 )
