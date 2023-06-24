 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magenta Horizon update for 24 June 2023

[0.7.8 Version Patch Note & Boss Updates]

Share · View all patches · Build 11550437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<Boss of 4-S>

  • Can do the rail canon move on Wraith Difficulty
  • Can do a new set of moves on Reaper Difficulty
  • Ground slam start-up animation is shortened
  • Has a different juggling speed so it will be harder to juggle it constantly.

<Boss of 5-4>

  • Boss of 5-4 now has a stricter time limit to get the S rank on the clear time department

<Boss of 7-3>

  • Stage 7-3 now plays an updated version of the OST.
  • Has more health
  • Has more polished animation set

<Boss of 7-S>

  • Has more health
  • Frontal 3 combo attack has faster start-up animation
  • Chance to escape from the stagger animation is increased in the first phase.

<Other fixes>

  • Fixed a bug where an AI helper in 7-1 could go out of the arena and get stuck after the arena is done.
  • Buffed Tornado of Scraps. (required combo: 75 -> 60 )

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109061 Depot 2109061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link