- Added support for WASD-style movement controls, as well as support for using the arrow keys to move around.
- Changes to allow user to set maximum for a resource.
- Fixed issue with battery capacity increasing after loading a saved game.
- Changes to put the more important resources at the top of the resource list.
- Changed so that page up and page down can be used to zoom in and out, in addition to using the mousewheel.
- Updated/improved tooltips for flight control widget (including latitude, longitude, and altitude).
- Changes to make spacebar pause/unpause the game.
Patch notes 2023-Jun-24 (Demo version 0.2.3)
