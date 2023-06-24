 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 24 June 2023

Patch notes 2023-Jun-24 (Demo version 0.2.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 11550307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support for WASD-style movement controls, as well as support for using the arrow keys to move around.
  • Changes to allow user to set maximum for a resource.
  • Fixed issue with battery capacity increasing after loading a saved game.
  • Changes to put the more important resources at the top of the resource list.
  • Changed so that page up and page down can be used to zoom in and out, in addition to using the mousewheel.
  • Updated/improved tooltips for flight control widget (including latitude, longitude, and altitude).
  • Changes to make spacebar pause/unpause the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link