- Bug Fix: Shield Recharge no longer crashes the game.
- Balance: Piercing Wand Skill Damage increased from 36-37 to 38-39.
- Balance: Piercing Wand Skill Mana cost reduced from 10 to 8.
- Balance: Strike Wand Skill Mana cost reduced from 8 to 7.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 24 June 2023
Patch 46.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
