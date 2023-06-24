 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 24 June 2023

Patch 46.1

  • Bug Fix: Shield Recharge no longer crashes the game.
  • Balance: Piercing Wand Skill Damage increased from 36-37 to 38-39.
  • Balance: Piercing Wand Skill Mana cost reduced from 10 to 8.
  • Balance: Strike Wand Skill Mana cost reduced from 8 to 7.

