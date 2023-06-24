 Skip to content

Ensora update for 24 June 2023

Ensora - Patch v1.0.6.1

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to unlock a secret in a special technical container.
Slightly reduced chance of summoning other sand parasites while one of them is screaming.

