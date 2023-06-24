Fixed a bug that made it impossible to unlock a secret in a special technical container.
Slightly reduced chance of summoning other sand parasites while one of them is screaming.
Ensora update for 24 June 2023
Ensora - Patch v1.0.6.1
Fixed a bug that made it impossible to unlock a secret in a special technical container.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update