Patch 1.032 Notes

Hello everyone! Today there's a balance change for the Mimic class for people who actually level them high enough (I might dial this one back in power, but their prior final ability felt far too situational), a small tooltip fix, and a bug fix that should make some classes feel like they're supposed to.

Balance Change:

-Mimic's "Macbeth Ward" skill replaced with "Action Talks: Gain an extra action per turn. Mp costs increased by 25%. Passive."

Tooltip Fixes:

-Academy Wizard's "Extra Ruin" buff text now also displays the +5% Manasteal it grants.

-The Mimic's version of "Extra Ruin" now correctly states it grants Manasteal.

Bug Fixes:

-Skills that applied or removed multiple effects to the user that weren't strictly "buff the user/target only" skills weren't applying properly and have been fixed. These are:

Arcanist's "Supercharge",

Dark Hunter's "Motion",

Heretic's "Recant",

Mimic's "Molten Barrage",

Rogue's "Stolen Fate",

Rune Knight's "Camaraderie",

Scout's "Forced March",

Shielder's "Reinforce",

Throwing Master's "Unburden",

Warrior's "Overpower",

and Angel Valkyrie Bracha's "Unslain".

Hoping to do some more strengthening of the weaker/hard to use classes in coming updates (particularly the pet classes and the Juggler), and once that's settled possibly getting to post-game content. Thank you all for playing, and I hope you continue to enjoy your time with this.