Feature Friday - June 23, 2023

204.87
- Phasing is now better integrated with pathfinding.
- Gave fire ant queens wings.
- Made the default interaction for spiral borers be 'activate'.
- Clonelings can once again drink cloning draught to restore their cloning capacity.
- Added a bunch of new creature descriptions.
- Changed the appearance of hyrkhounds.
- Regeneration tanks now change tiles when broken.
- Added an option to disable fire sounds.
- Landing Pads now awards XP upon completion.
- Reduced the degree to which creature AI avoids webs.
- Lase's penetration value in the Light Manipulation description is now accurate.
- Phase-harmonic spasers now generate omniphase plasma.
- Quartzfur and glass armor no longer reflects damage from sources like bleeding and poison that are inside armor.
- Resolved various issues involving conflicts between different sources of icon coloration for creatures.
- Reasonably smart creatures can now slot fresh energy cells into various energy-cell-using equipment besides ranged weapons.
- Fixed a bug that caused flaming objects coated in plasma to emit much more smoke than intended.
- Fixed a bug that occasionally caused odd wind direction messages.
- Fixed a bug that made merchant restocking announcements depend on the merchant being visible.
- Fixed a bug that made gas tumblers not affect spasers.
- Fixed a bug that caused villagers to occasionally be assigned duplicate titles.
- Fixed a bug that caused points of interest and some exotic construction materials to have superfluous language in their descriptions.
- Fixed a bug that could cause broken world history entries.
- Fixed a bug that could cause exceptions in zone generation.
- Fixed a bug that caused the final step of "Kith and Kin" to not award experience.
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Spread Klanq around Qud" quest steps not to update unless you had saved & loaded your game.
- Fixed a bug that caused villages with empty but unreachable cells to fail to generate.
- Fixed a bug that caused Unity impostors to be visible with tiles disabled.
- Fixed a bug that caused rust fields and bogs to fail to generate.
- Fixed a bug that caused Slog to have two tails.
- Fixed a rare exception in Slam.
- [modding] Pettable creatures can now have their chance of assigning a Pet goal set using the intproperty PetGoalChance (default 10), and the number of times to wait (times they would otherwise have been assigned a Pet goal) after successfully assigning a Pet goal before assigning another with the intproperty PetGoalWait (default 100).
- [modding] Added the AwardXP conversation action, which gives XP to the player or speaker with an optional popup message.
Changed files in this update