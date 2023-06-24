 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 24 June 2023

Feature Friday - June 23, 2023

  • Phasing is now better integrated with pathfinding.
  • Gave fire ant queens wings.
  • Made the default interaction for spiral borers be 'activate'.
  • Clonelings can once again drink cloning draught to restore their cloning capacity.
  • Added a bunch of new creature descriptions.
  • Changed the appearance of hyrkhounds.
  • Regeneration tanks now change tiles when broken.
  • Added an option to disable fire sounds.
  • Landing Pads now awards XP upon completion.
  • Reduced the degree to which creature AI avoids webs.
  • Lase's penetration value in the Light Manipulation description is now accurate.
  • Phase-harmonic spasers now generate omniphase plasma.
  • Quartzfur and glass armor no longer reflects damage from sources like bleeding and poison that are inside armor.
  • Resolved various issues involving conflicts between different sources of icon coloration for creatures.
  • Reasonably smart creatures can now slot fresh energy cells into various energy-cell-using equipment besides ranged weapons.
  • Fixed a bug that caused flaming objects coated in plasma to emit much more smoke than intended.
  • Fixed a bug that occasionally caused odd wind direction messages.
  • Fixed a bug that made merchant restocking announcements depend on the merchant being visible.
  • Fixed a bug that made gas tumblers not affect spasers.
  • Fixed a bug that caused villagers to occasionally be assigned duplicate titles.
  • Fixed a bug that caused points of interest and some exotic construction materials to have superfluous language in their descriptions.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause broken world history entries.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause exceptions in zone generation.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the final step of "Kith and Kin" to not award experience.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the "Spread Klanq around Qud" quest steps not to update unless you had saved & loaded your game.
  • Fixed a bug that caused villages with empty but unreachable cells to fail to generate.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Unity impostors to be visible with tiles disabled.
  • Fixed a bug that caused rust fields and bogs to fail to generate.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Slog to have two tails.
  • Fixed a rare exception in Slam.
  • [modding] Pettable creatures can now have their chance of assigning a Pet goal set using the intproperty PetGoalChance (default 10), and the number of times to wait (times they would otherwise have been assigned a Pet goal) after successfully assigning a Pet goal before assigning another with the intproperty PetGoalWait (default 100).
  • [modding] Added the AwardXP conversation action, which gives XP to the player or speaker with an optional popup message.

Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
