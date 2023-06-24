- GLTF export improvements: faster peformance, terrain support
- Drag and drop file support (Windows only for now): drag scenes, models or scripts into the editor to instantly open them
- stability improvements
Wicked Engine update for 24 June 2023
0.71.229
