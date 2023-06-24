 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wicked Engine update for 24 June 2023

0.71.229

Share · View all patches · Build 11550027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • GLTF export improvements: faster peformance, terrain support
  • Drag and drop file support (Windows only for now): drag scenes, models or scripts into the editor to instantly open them
  • stability improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1967461 Depot 1967461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link