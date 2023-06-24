Continuum XXL in main branch!

Version 1.043

🎯 [Continuum XXL] A campaign mode above Continuum XL has been added. It is unlocked upon completing the game on Continuum XL. Among other things, Continuum XXL includes five unique world bosses. These are rare and extremely powerful end-game enemies that provide Uber-tier loot when defeated. Each boss has a custom loot table.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition in the input manager that, for some very uncommon controllers, could cause a flicker in the evaluation whether mouse or gamepad is active. This could result in a screen lock.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few incorrect texts.