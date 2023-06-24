Update Notes for Jun 23rd

This patch fixes many more UI inconsistencies and display issues to help with visibility across various system types and resolutions. It also addresses several instances of balancing. Please note that we are working on a full rewrite of the in-game tutorial to deliver information more seamlessly, and in a more appropriate order to coincide with how the game progresses. This is expected to be introduced into the game in the coming few days. Read below for detailed patch notes.

User Interface

-Text size on various UI elements has been increased.

-Included several UI indicators to better explain what the purpose of the UI is.

-Added more noticeable color indicators for different rarities of gear and materials.

-Reworked the Officer Panel Display in preparation for the larger UI rework on the way.

-Changed many circles in the UI to Squares in preparation for the larger UI rework on the way.

-Changed wording on several UI elements to be more clear.

-Changed the background of the panel's locations when dragging to reorganize them.

-Increased the size of the item interaction buttons that show on hover.

-Slightly increased the spacing between items for all panels where items may be stored.

-Removed a Merchant Panel that is going to be reintroduced for a future feature.

Functionality

-The camera will now stay where it was before you pressed ‘Esc’ when you return to the game.

-You may now press ‘Esc’ again to exit the ‘Esc’ menu/unpause the game.

-You may now take down quests while heroes are on them, this will automatically remove all heroes from the Quest.

-Introduced the ability to begin serving more than 4 customers based on your reputation level. You may now serve one extra customer for every 5 levels you gain on your Merchant.

-The Volunteer command is now properly functioning.

-Volunteering and Exploring will now just perform one single instance of each, instead of chaining them endlessly.

-Volunteering and Exploring are no longer Quest types and can now only be performed by officers directly through the command panel.

-Using the ‘Main Menu’ button will now save your game before taking you to the Main Menu.

-The ‘Locate’ button on the Hero Panel will now also count toward tutorial progress.

Gameplay

-All dungeons have had their difficulty slightly lowered. The Rite of Mourning Raid, however, was further lowered in difficulty. (Note that Rite of Mourning is still difficult!)

-Updated recommended Combat Scores to more properly reflect their difficulty.

Bugs

-Fixed a customer interaction bug preventing them from reacting accordingly when the interaction was completed.

-Fixed a bug causing the tutorial to go from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2 without claiming your reward.

-Removed a broken model that caused spikes to protrude from a Human Male hero.