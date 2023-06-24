- Made Time Attack Mode not accessible until after the first world has been cleared. I noticed that players would sometimes accidentally activate it and then be confused why they couldn't enter levels.
- Fixed a glitch where upon entering a world map, a direction would need to be tapped once before being able to move.
- Added two more levels to Caleb Mode.
Rectangle Guy update for 24 June 2023
Another patch, fixed a glitched, changed a thing
