 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rectangle Guy update for 24 June 2023

Another patch, fixed a glitched, changed a thing

Share · View all patches · Build 11549818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made Time Attack Mode not accessible until after the first world has been cleared. I noticed that players would sometimes accidentally activate it and then be confused why they couldn't enter levels.
  • Fixed a glitch where upon entering a world map, a direction would need to be tapped once before being able to move.
  • Added two more levels to Caleb Mode.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2129801 Depot 2129801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link