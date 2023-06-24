 Skip to content

Sole Saga update for 24 June 2023

Update 0.12.4b

Build 11549764

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Sole Survivors
We are glad to say that Sole Saga are now "Steam deck Verified", You can now enjoys play the game on Steam deck, also play with a game controller without using mouse or touch pad.

This week, have updated Boss Rush mode to the main branch. You can find the information about Boss Rush mode here https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6477912663338095710

Changelog
  • Add Boss Mode With Leaderboards.
  • Add "Retry" option at Level Defeated and Level Completed Screen.
  • Fix some typos.
New Hero Sneak Peek

The new hero, "Assassin" currently in development. She will be available in the next version!

If you have any suggestion or feedback, do not hesitate to contact us.
Discord
Dissustions

