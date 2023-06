Share · View all patches · Build 11549662 · Last edited 24 June 2023 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Aftertime - DLSS 3 Update is Here. With this update the game is upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.2 as well.

Watch the video for performance enhancements with DLSS 3.

Also, I have added highly detailed realistic 3D explosion effects to the asteroid cutscene in the first mission. We will be creating brand new 3D simulated fire and explosion effects for the game soon.