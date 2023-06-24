Battle Mode Complete Update 6.3

Welcome Back Trappers! In update 6.3 I focused my efforts on completing the battle system. 18 fightable characters have been added to the battle system. Police, weed delivery contacts, and coke delivery contacts. Weed and coke connects have special moves they can pull off during combat. The enemy AI has been completely rebuilt. Defensive cards have been revamped and a new enemy leader protect mode has been added to special characters that are cautious in battle.

A new health and hospital system has been added to the game as well. Now, Dre's maximum health is tied to his fitness level. If Dre is injured during battle he will end up in the hospital where you have the choice to rest, heal, and stack up hospital bills; or leave the hospital early and risk ending up in battle with low hp.

The level up system has been revamped, making it easier to unlock the crack house, stash house, and sweatshop; but each time you level up your monthly expenses go up!

New music has been added to the battle mode, reaction screens, and more! Distributor bug where distros go to jail, but no money or drugs are lost is fixed. The equipped weapon bug is fixed, no more having to re-equip your weapon every time you sell a weapon. More opportunities to gradually reduce stress have been added. Stash house graphic has been fixed. Sweatshop leader button has been fixed and more.