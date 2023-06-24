Full Game - 1.0.13 (hotfix)

Some changes and fixing a couple of bugs that players reported.
- Mega Furnaces' productions are not affected by the Sleep Production bonus
- Sleep popup's resources production progress bars don't update correctly.
- Diying right after killing the Drameleon makes the chest glitch and appear in the museum, without any interaction
- Jumping from one island to another to where a Barn is can get you stuck in its collider
- The spacewalk upgrade screen doesn't show the bottom 2-3 items when scrolling down with a controller in a wide resolution
- If the player unlocks and selects Olexa's and Vellhart's skins to start a new game, the game starts with the default skin
- Cornilia Flowers don't spawn on the Forest Island blocking progress
- Game freeze after autosave
- Player can't send new contracts to space but the number of available contracts is still one
- Character stuck after loading a 1.0.12 save
- Spacewalk doesn't give all the gem fragments collected
- Player can't leave the bot antenna's popup
- Random Internal error in the farm plot popup on opening it
- Random internal error when a Bot Antenna checks for next doable tasks
- Random internal error in the farm plot's popup when moving its owner farm
- Random internal error in transporter arm's popup when trying to drag'n drop an item to its owner transporter arm
- Random internal error when changing input sources (controller=>keyboard and vice-versa) in the research popup
- When you have the blueprint for the advanced farm you can build them without the required materials by placing them consecutively
- Items are accidentally created in the workbench when the player tries to close the popup with the RMB
- Error on trying to drag'n drop an item to a rocket that doesn't have a contract set
