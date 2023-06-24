 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knight Overloaded update for 24 June 2023

Hotfix Update 0.6.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11549547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that some objects would break through the map.

  • Corrected some blocks' name and the keywords.

  • Currentrly, there is a bug where description on 'constellation' items is ignored somtimes. we will fix it soon.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447312 Depot 2447312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link