New Ruins and Puzzles!

ADDITIONS / CHANGES
- Added 35 new notes (a total of 75 notes now!)
- Added two new ruins (Wooooo!)
- Added pushable blocks for ruin puzzles (brand new mechanic, now implemented into the two new ruins!)
- Increased ruin odds (ruins are now easier to find, this change applies to your current worlds as well, no need to make a new one!)
- Added a new achievement (unlock by finding your first note!)
Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions! Discord Server
Changed files in this update