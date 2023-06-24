 Skip to content

Voxel Miner: Dwellers of The Deep update for 24 June 2023

New Ruins and Puzzles!

24 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS / CHANGES

  • Added 35 new notes (a total of 75 notes now!)
  • Added two new ruins (Wooooo!)
  • Added pushable blocks for ruin puzzles (brand new mechanic, now implemented into the two new ruins!)
  • Increased ruin odds (ruins are now easier to find, this change applies to your current worlds as well, no need to make a new one!)
  • Added a new achievement (unlock by finding your first note!)

Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions! Discord Server

