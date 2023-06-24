 Skip to content

みなもちファクトリー update for 24 June 2023

Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11549515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a time when the Minamochi that poured down during self-destruction could be turned into a special Minamochi during the Fever state.
This has been corrected so that it no longer occurs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2325491
  • Loading history…
