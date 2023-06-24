Hot Fix v0.33.2 is now available.
This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs contained within v0.33.1
Patch Notes:
-
Fixed the Bug with the Furnace Ingots Moulds producing a spam of errors if the previously Attached Ingots could not be found when loading in.
-
Made it so the Clock in the Player house now displays the current In-Game Time.
-
Fixed the bug where Partially Disassembled would have all components re-enabled after being Saved/Loaded for a Second Time.
-
Hopefully solved the bug where in certain instances the Game would freeze on 11% Saving/ Auto Saving when trying to Determine the appropriate IDs for Objects.
-
Added a FPS Warning if the Frame Rate drops below 20 it will trigger a popup suggesting to Lower the Quality to achieve a more playable experience, as it has been found that FPS Drops or Consistent Low FPS can cause issues for the Carrying System when too many frames get skipped.
Changed files in this update