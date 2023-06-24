Hot Fix v0.33.2 is now available.

This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs contained within v0.33.1

Fixed the Bug with the Furnace Ingots Moulds producing a spam of errors if the previously Attached Ingots could not be found when loading in.

Made it so the Clock in the Player house now displays the current In-Game Time.

Fixed the bug where Partially Disassembled would have all components re-enabled after being Saved/Loaded for a Second Time.

Hopefully solved the bug where in certain instances the Game would freeze on 11% Saving/ Auto Saving when trying to Determine the appropriate IDs for Objects.