Times Of War update for 24 June 2023

Version 1.23.6.24

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːDemonLadyː Version 1.23.6.24 ːLaneyHappyː

  • Texture Optimization
  • Setup for Bonus Map in future update

ːHbFireGirlː -Have Fun !!

Changed files in this update

