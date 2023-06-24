🌟 Version 0.20230623.1: A New Biome, Adjustments, and Bug Extermination!🌟

🌟 Version 0.20230623.1: Unveiling a New Biome, Adjustments, and Bug Exterminations! 🌟

Greetings, Keepers! We're thrilled to present you with our latest update, version 0.20230623.1, that's packed with fresh content, adjustments, and bug fixes:

🔹 🎉 Grand Unveiling - A New Biome 🎉: Brace yourselves for a groundbreaking challenge! We've expanded the world of Ashes of the Phoenix, introducing an array of menacing new monsters, an innovative mechanic, and a formidable boss within a whole new biome. This substantial addition marks a bold new chapter in your adventure. Get ready to brave the unknown and conquer the new! 🌳

🔹 Passive Buff Price Adjustment: We've balanced the costs of our passive buffs for a fairer, more strategic game. 💰

🔹 Orchidomon, The Mutant Plant: This boss from the first biome got a makeover - adjusted attack pattern and difficulty. It's time for a rematch! 🌺

🔹 1st Biome Enemy Stats: Made some tweaks to the stats of our first biome enemies. Remember, knowledge is power! 📊

🔹 Dash in Keybinds List: We've added information for the Dash action in the Keybinds List. No more fumbling around the keys! ⌨️

We've also been diligently squashing those bugs:

🐛 Chest Spawn Limit: Fixed an issue where chests stopped spawning after reaching a limit in the first biome. Let the treasure hunt resume! 🎁

🐛 Promote Modifier Effect: We've fixed the Promote Modifier effect so it persists between modes and biomes. Consistency is key! 🔄

🐛 Phoenix Double Attack: Fixed an issue where Phoenix couldn't attack twice in a row in the same direction. Unleash your fury! 🔥

🐛 Loading Screen Loop: Say goodbye to the annoying stuck loading screen that took you back to the previous screen. Smooth sailing from here! ⏳

🐛 Spell Damage Bonus: Fixed an issue where the Modifier with Spell Damage Bonus wasn't working. Power restored! 💥

🐛 Spell Assign Access: Fixed a bug where the Spell Assign Screen couldn't be accessed after picking a card. Choose your arsenal freely! 🃏

We are thrilled to bring these enhancements and eagerly await your feedback. Onward, Keepers, and let the flames of adventure guide your path! 🎮🕹️