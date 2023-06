🌟 Version 0.20230623.1: A New Biome, Adjustments, and Bug Extermination!🌟

๐ŸŒŸ Version 0.20230623.1: Unveiling a New Biome, Adjustments, and Bug Exterminations! ๐ŸŒŸ

Greetings, Keepers! We're thrilled to present you with our latest update, version 0.20230623.1, that's packed with fresh content, adjustments, and bug fixes:

๐Ÿ”น ๐ŸŽ‰ Grand Unveiling - A New Biome ๐ŸŽ‰: Brace yourselves for a groundbreaking challenge! We've expanded the world of Ashes of the Phoenix, introducing an array of menacing new monsters, an innovative mechanic, and a formidable boss within a whole new biome. This substantial addition marks a bold new chapter in your adventure. Get ready to brave the unknown and conquer the new! ๐ŸŒณ

๐Ÿ”น Passive Buff Price Adjustment: We've balanced the costs of our passive buffs for a fairer, more strategic game. ๐Ÿ’ฐ

๐Ÿ”น Orchidomon, The Mutant Plant: This boss from the first biome got a makeover - adjusted attack pattern and difficulty. It's time for a rematch! ๐ŸŒบ

๐Ÿ”น 1st Biome Enemy Stats: Made some tweaks to the stats of our first biome enemies. Remember, knowledge is power! ๐Ÿ“Š

๐Ÿ”น Dash in Keybinds List: We've added information for the Dash action in the Keybinds List. No more fumbling around the keys! โŒจ๏ธ

We've also been diligently squashing those bugs:

๐Ÿ› Chest Spawn Limit: Fixed an issue where chests stopped spawning after reaching a limit in the first biome. Let the treasure hunt resume! ๐ŸŽ

๐Ÿ› Promote Modifier Effect: We've fixed the Promote Modifier effect so it persists between modes and biomes. Consistency is key! ๐Ÿ”„

๐Ÿ› Phoenix Double Attack: Fixed an issue where Phoenix couldn't attack twice in a row in the same direction. Unleash your fury! ๐Ÿ”ฅ

๐Ÿ› Loading Screen Loop: Say goodbye to the annoying stuck loading screen that took you back to the previous screen. Smooth sailing from here! โณ

๐Ÿ› Spell Damage Bonus: Fixed an issue where the Modifier with Spell Damage Bonus wasn't working. Power restored! ๐Ÿ’ฅ

๐Ÿ› Spell Assign Access: Fixed a bug where the Spell Assign Screen couldn't be accessed after picking a card. Choose your arsenal freely! ๐Ÿƒ

We are thrilled to bring these enhancements and eagerly await your feedback. Onward, Keepers, and let the flames of adventure guide your path! ๐ŸŽฎ๐Ÿ•น๏ธ