Paper Planet update for 24 June 2023

Hotfix r13163

Build 11549263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gave Raw Adamantine a shield icon over health and sound effect when it triggers.
  • Item text now renders over the planet.
  • Fixed clicking on book background of statistics scrolling to the top.
  • Fixed Railroad Bullets not interacting with items correctly + updated its descriptions.
  • Fixed Dividers erroneously having their speed exponentially grow when splitting due to Spice of Zoomies.
  • Fixed Lerben Cola not functioning with Plane Planet.
  • Fixed Phase Bullets and Rubber Band Ball not removing their planet-phasing effect when removed.
  • Fixed generic items that give Max Health not removing their health modifier when removed.
  • Fixed Max Health in general not recompiling its stat correctly at all.
  • Fixed enemies that killed you never being recorded.
  • Fixed Bay Blade not using the correct rotation when being fired from non-player sources.
  • Fixed the seed in the post-run screen not being the actual run seed.
  • Fixed game events TryPlayerHit and TryComboLost not preserving successes correctly.
  • Gave Magnet a custom bullet sprite
  • Gave spiral bullets a custom bullet sprite
  • Fixed Mr Stabby sometimes flying offscreen AGAIN
  • Fixed beam buddy spawning stationary flasks with flask cannon
  • Doubled the amount of metacurrency bossrush gives
  • Reduced base planet price and made planet price increase with each one you purchase
  • Added backgrounds to item box descriptions (and pickups)
  • Fixed seeds so they now work with unlocks and metaprogression!
  • Gave the continue box a propeller and slightly increased the amount of time you have to shoot at it
  • Fixed item effect animations playing at the wrong speed
  • Buffed the maximum rate lightning bottle can spawn extra bullets
  • Fixed tesla coil electricity masking UI elements
  • Buffed Joyous Oil to take 35% of your HP instead of 30%
  • Added lots of new background debris!
  • Fixed the post-run screen's "Killed By" window having weird bits in it

Changed files in this update

