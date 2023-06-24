- Gave Raw Adamantine a shield icon over health and sound effect when it triggers.
- Item text now renders over the planet.
- Fixed clicking on book background of statistics scrolling to the top.
- Fixed Railroad Bullets not interacting with items correctly + updated its descriptions.
- Fixed Dividers erroneously having their speed exponentially grow when splitting due to Spice of Zoomies.
- Fixed Lerben Cola not functioning with Plane Planet.
- Fixed Phase Bullets and Rubber Band Ball not removing their planet-phasing effect when removed.
- Fixed generic items that give Max Health not removing their health modifier when removed.
- Fixed Max Health in general not recompiling its stat correctly at all.
- Fixed enemies that killed you never being recorded.
- Fixed Bay Blade not using the correct rotation when being fired from non-player sources.
- Fixed the seed in the post-run screen not being the actual run seed.
- Fixed game events TryPlayerHit and TryComboLost not preserving successes correctly.
- Gave Magnet a custom bullet sprite
- Gave spiral bullets a custom bullet sprite
- Fixed Mr Stabby sometimes flying offscreen AGAIN
- Fixed beam buddy spawning stationary flasks with flask cannon
- Doubled the amount of metacurrency bossrush gives
- Reduced base planet price and made planet price increase with each one you purchase
- Added backgrounds to item box descriptions (and pickups)
- Fixed seeds so they now work with unlocks and metaprogression!
- Gave the continue box a propeller and slightly increased the amount of time you have to shoot at it
- Fixed item effect animations playing at the wrong speed
- Buffed the maximum rate lightning bottle can spawn extra bullets
- Fixed tesla coil electricity masking UI elements
- Buffed Joyous Oil to take 35% of your HP instead of 30%
- Added lots of new background debris!
- Fixed the post-run screen's "Killed By" window having weird bits in it
Paper Planet update for 24 June 2023
Hotfix r13163
Patchnotes via Steam Community
