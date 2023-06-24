 Skip to content

Too Many Sheep Playtest update for 24 June 2023

Minor change to update the text of the play button to "Solo / Co-op"

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's two game modes and having "play" as the first one made people jump for that one first without knowing that versus was there. So I've updated the text on the button to represent the different types a little better.

