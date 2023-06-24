There's two game modes and having "play" as the first one made people jump for that one first without knowing that versus was there. So I've updated the text on the button to represent the different types a little better.
Too Many Sheep Playtest update for 24 June 2023
Minor change to update the text of the play button to "Solo / Co-op"
Patchnotes via Steam Community
