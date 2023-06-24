Carth Alpha 1.95a5

~Small Ui Bug fixes

~Adjusted Merchant items around Port City

~Removed and added new POI around Viernes

~Named and renamed several new POI's

~Added new fencing around settlements

~Added small details around settlements

~Fixed Navmesh issues with small items

~Added Navmesh cutouts where needed

~Tweaked some items sell and Buy prices

~Added new NPCs to empty settlements

~Added new loot able items to POI's

~Began work on new Vegetation Biomes

~Began work on adding vegetation biome variants to existing ones

~Added new ground textures to array and game

~Slowed down Cloud Movement Speed

~Added particle Clouds to the game

~Began tweaking and setting up ground texture for accumulating snow, puddles, and streams

~Tweaked global weather settings

~Adjusted global weather transition speeds

~Adjusted global audio transition speeds

~Added Dust Particles to the world

~Removed bloated and duplicate items from merchants

~Re baked global navmesh

~Fixed bugs with Ai getting stuck in a fall animation near Port Nethrean

~Temp fix for Blacksmith Merchant not working (Bug with Armour Sets being sold. Removed for now)