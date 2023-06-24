 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 24 June 2023

Carth Alpha 1.95a5

~Small Ui Bug fixes
~Adjusted Merchant items around Port City
~Removed and added new POI around Viernes
~Named and renamed several new POI's
~Added new fencing around settlements
~Added small details around settlements
~Fixed Navmesh issues with small items
~Added Navmesh cutouts where needed
~Tweaked some items sell and Buy prices
~Added new NPCs to empty settlements
~Added new loot able items to POI's
~Began work on new Vegetation Biomes
~Began work on adding vegetation biome variants to existing ones
~Added new ground textures to array and game
~Slowed down Cloud Movement Speed
~Added particle Clouds to the game
~Began tweaking and setting up ground texture for accumulating snow, puddles, and streams
~Tweaked global weather settings
~Adjusted global weather transition speeds
~Adjusted global audio transition speeds
~Added Dust Particles to the world
~Removed bloated and duplicate items from merchants
~Re baked global navmesh
~Fixed bugs with Ai getting stuck in a fall animation near Port Nethrean
~Temp fix for Blacksmith Merchant not working (Bug with Armour Sets being sold. Removed for now)

