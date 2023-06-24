With day two of Early Access under way, we wanted to push another update to address more bug fixes and community requests. Thank you again to our community for helping identify some of these issues! Patch 0.1.2 is available now on Steam!

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

Patch Notes:

GAMEPLAY

Option for reloading with Tap, instead of Hold

Ammo Check HUD displayed more quickly

Increased allowed mission times for Apartment and Compound

Decreased mortar accuracy... but standing in the street is still not advised!

Scope magnification now consistent between M16 fire modes

BUGS

“Fire” achievement is now awarded correctly

"Completed Basic Training" achievement renamed to "First Promotion"

AI are more decisive when maneuvering long distances

Pathfinding fixes for some environment combinations

Fixes for the two most frequent crashes

For bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues list.

Join the community conversation and offer us feedback on our official Discord server!

https://discord.gg/SixDaysGame