 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 24 June 2023

Build Mode Update / Steam Workshop

Share · View all patches · Build 11549005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build mode updates comes with quite a few things. Most notably, Steam Workshop has been added to the game! You can now upload custom created levels through build mode for others to play! Still early in development, but pretty sizable update!

Build Mode Additions:

  • Steam Workshop
  • Skyscraper models
  • Ramps

Build Mode Patches:

  • Certain vehicles did not function, that has been fixed.
  • Vehicle stats had not been saving properly, should be working now.
  • Soundtrack would glitch out with multiple anomalies chasing you, should not do so anymore.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2077991 Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link