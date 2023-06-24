Build Mode Update / Steam Workshop

This build mode updates comes with quite a few things. Most notably, Steam Workshop has been added to the game! You can now upload custom created levels through build mode for others to play! Still early in development, but pretty sizable update!
Build Mode Additions:
- Steam Workshop
- Skyscraper models
- Ramps
Build Mode Patches:
- Certain vehicles did not function, that has been fixed.
- Vehicle stats had not been saving properly, should be working now.
- Soundtrack would glitch out with multiple anomalies chasing you, should not do so anymore.
Changed files in this update