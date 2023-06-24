 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 24 June 2023

Minor Adjustments

Build 11548981

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made some minor optimizations to some creature code.

Due to the vegetation being replaced throughout the game, the loading screen images have been replaced with new images.

Adjusted creature distances (attack, collision, etc.).

