Minor Adjustments

Made some minor optimizations to some creature code.
Due to the vegetation being replaced throughout the game, the loading screen images have been replaced with new images.
Adjusted creature distances (attack, collision, etc.).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store. and checkout. domains have different sessionid cookies.
Made some minor optimizations to some creature code.
Due to the vegetation being replaced throughout the game, the loading screen images have been replaced with new images.
Adjusted creature distances (attack, collision, etc.).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update