We’re excited to announce that Patch 1.2: Romance and Barns Update is now available on Steam! This patch includes upgradeable barns and new farm animals for Nel’Vari and Withergate, 3 new Romanceable Characters, decorative sheds, exterior house customization, updated UI, overnight cutscene events, some new cosmetic DLC packs, and more!
Disclaimer: the patch is currently available for all languages, but new items and text will only be in English for a short period of time until we can get it translated!
Barns and Animals Update:
As we talked about in the sneak peek, previously players have only been able to have four Tier 1 barns in Sun Haven. This patch, you can now upgrade your barns all the way up to Tier 3 allowing them to look cooler, have more interior space, and hold more animals! Each upgrade to each barn gives an additional 8 slots for barn animals.
Additionally, there are also some brand new regional barns - you can now place (and upgrade!) up to 4 Elven Barns in Nel’Vari, or even own a Sewer Barn in Withergate!
To go along with all the newly upgraded barns, we’ve added some more brand-new animals and creatures that you can buy for your farm to help you collect resources and other items. There are 5 new Nel’Vari animals that can be purchased from Fonzo, and 8 new Withergate animals that can be purchased from Ur, a new Vendor in the Withergate Sewer.
New Romanceable Characters
Three new Romanceable characters have been added as well! You will have the option to romance and marry two brand new characters, and one you may recognize from before... :
Kai, The Wayward Naga - Since washing up on shore in Sun Haven, Kai may not remember much about his past, but with your help, he might discover more about himself.
Vivi, The Bounty Hunter - A klutzy assassin out for the high bounty on your
heart head. Now with getting to know her, maybe you’ll find out who placed the bounty…
Wesley, The Elven Historian - This familiar face has found commonality with many people from our community, but can you get him to open his heart?
Each new Romanceable has their own unique dates, cutscenes, dialogue, keepsakes, and wedding rings! These characters also have certain features needed to be able to unlock them. For Kai, you’ll need to reach Summer Year 1. For Wesley, you’ll need to complete the Commonality questline in Nel’Vari, and for Vivi, you’ll need to complete the Glorite Miners encounter in Withergate (yes, the one in Withergate!). So be sure to keep your eyes open, talk to other NPCs, and continue through the main quests to find these new characters!
(Also note: Wesley's Dialogue is now reset!)
For those of you who are achievement hunters, these new characters also bring new Steam Achievements!
Since announcing the three new Romanceable Characters, we’ve seen a lot of player suggestions for some more beloved characters to become romanceable, and we’re excited to share that we have several more Romanceables coming later this year. Stay tuned!
Farm Building Customization
Sheds are a brand new way to customize your farm and add a bit more storage! Sheds can be crafted at a Construction Table along with the different kinds of shed skin kits which can let you change how the exteriors look. These sheds have fully customizable interiors as well, so you can store items, create role play spaces, match them to your farm, or even live in them if you want!
You can also have up to 4 on your farm at once, so you can set them up anywhere and make your own story.
Player House Customization
A brand new store has opened up in Sun Haven, the Hardware Store! Here you can buy individual pieces of customization for your house to change its exterior look and appearance. Lewis, the new store owner, is selling over 135 unique roofs, walls, windows, doors, and patios, so be sure to stop by and take a look at what he has for sale!
This feature has already been receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, and we are happy to announce that we’ll be adding even more House customization in a future patch as well. So if you have any suggestions or ideas for house exteriors you’d like to see, please let us know over on our Discord!
Note: The house customization is only available for your Sun Haven house, and will not affect your Nel’Vari Tree House or Withergate Apartment.
4 New DLC Packs:
We are excited to announce 4 new DLC packs will be available on Steam very soon, including a FREE Snaccoon Costume DLC! (Yes, that’s right, it’s free!)
These packs are quite a bit larger than the ones we released last patch, so buckle your seatbelts, or should I say, raise the sails for these new packs! Let’s take a look:
Free Snaccoon Costume DLC
contains a full Snaccoon outfit - hat, shirt, pants, gloves, and a tail!
Set Sail DLC
contains over 40 items, including a furniture set, 8 new outfits, 2 mounts, and 3 pets! This Pirate-Themed pack will put the ARRR in are you kidding me with how cool these mounts are?! Ride on the back of a Parrot, pet a monkey, and make your farm a swashbuckler’s paradise!
Mushy DLC
contains over 40 items, including a furniture set, 15 new outfits, 1 mount, and 1 pet. This Mushroom-Themed pack will make you a fun-gi with the perfect cottage-core vibes. Ride a Mushroom Frog, dress up in the coziest mushroom-inspired clothes, and pet your very own Booshroom!
Ocean Shores DLC
contains over 30 items, including a furniture set, 7 new outfits, and 1 mount. This Beach-Themed pack will be sure to make you ready for summer with clothes perfect for the hot weather! You can, mermaid-ify your farm, ride on the back of a manatee, and enjoy the season with this DLC.
Patch Summary:
- Sun Haven Barn is now upgradeable to Tier 2 and Tier 3
- Nel’Vari and Withergate Barns
- New Nel’vari and Withergate Barn Animals
- 3 New Romanceable Characters
- Married Morning Gifts
- Sheds and Shed Skins
- House Customization
- 8 Rare Overnight Events
- Updated Character Customization and Dialogue Box UI
Sun Haven Patch 1.2:
Barns Update:
- Sun Haven Barn is now upgradeable to Tier 2 and Tier 3
- The exterior will become more luxurious and the interior becomes larger
- New slime farm animal, Ooey, can be unlocked after defeating King Slimius XVII
- Nel’Vari Barns, Tier 1-3 are now craftable, these new permits can be purchased from Fonzo
- Added 5 new Nel’Vari Farm Animals, these new farm animals can be purchased from Fonzo in Nel’Vari
- Withergate Sewer Barn Tier 1-3 is now unlockable in the Apartment Sewer, these permits can be purchased from Ur in the Withergate Sewer
- Added 8 new Withergate Barn Animals, these new farm animals can be purchased from Ur in the Withergate Sewer
- Updated Nel’Vari and Apartment Sewer maps to display new Barn Animals
- New Items from these Barns can be crafted at the Nel’Vari and Withergate Crafting Tables
New Romanceable Characters:
- 3 New Unlockable Romanceable Characters
- Kai, a Naga who washed ashore with no memories of his past.
- Vivi, an Amari out for the bounty on your head, if she could just keep her shoes tied.
- Wesley, Elder Gorwin's Assistant and a man of history who works hard to preserve the traditions of Nel’Vari.
- These character’s houses are in the world now prior to unlocking them, but
you will not be able to enter them until you unlock the romanceable the home
belongs to
- Added unique beach outfits and beach portraits for all RNPCs during the Summer BBQ Festival
- Added unique wedding outfits and wedding portraits for all RNPCs for the Wedding Ceremony
- You will now receive gifts like breakfast in the morning from your Spouse!
- (Kissing your spouse coming soon!)
Sheds:
- Sheds are new farm structures that players can place to decorate, make their own storefronts, or use for storage
- These are craftable at the Construction Table
- 23 Unique Shed Kits to change your Shed’s appearance:
- Keg Shed Kit
- Jam Shed Kit
- Bookstore Shed Kit
- Take Out Shed Kit
- Tavern Shed Kit
- Post Office Shed Kit
- Ice Cream Parlor Shed Kit
- Clock Tower Shed Kit
- Cafe Shed Kit
- Coffee Cup Shed Kit
- Coffee Shop Shed Kit
- Grocery Store Shed Kit
- Taco Stand Shed Kit
- Arcade Shed Kit
- Castle Shed Kit
- Rock Shed Kit
- Cozy House Shed Kit
- Beach House Shed Kit
- Pirate Shed Kit
- Tropical Cabana Kit
- Fish Shack Kit
- Fish Bowl Kit
- Very Boring Shed Kit
House Customization:
- Sun Haven Player House is now able to be customized.
- Roof, Windows, Walls, Door, and Patio are able to be changed individually. Upgrades will also conveniently persist across house tiers.
- A new Hardware Store has been added next to the Cafe to sell House Customization!
- Added 27 Unique themes- 135 individual pieces of Customization (more options also coming next patch!)
- Blue Tiled
- Cat
- Cow Print
- Gingerbread
- Green Plank
- Greenhouse
- Honeycomb
- Ice
- Monster Mouth
- Nature
- Old Stone
- Orange Tiled
- Purple Ruffled
- Red Prism
- Red
- Rickety
- Robotic
- Slime Drop
- Slimey
- Stone Brick
- Stone
- Straw
- Terracotta
- Terracotta Shackle
- Withergate
- Yellow
- Basic
- More Customization Coming Soon
Overnight Events:
- After falling asleep, there is a rare chance an event might occur
8 Different events and cutscenes can be obtained, granting cool items or just little ghosts to water your plants!
UI:
- Overhauled the Character Customization UI
- Overhauled the Salon UI
- Updated the Dialogue UI with a new version
DLC:
- 4 new DLC Packs coming soon:
- Set Sail, a Pirate-Themed DLC Pack
- Mushy, a Mushroom-Themed DLC Pack
- Ocean Shore, a Beach-Themed DLC Pack
- Free Snaccoon Costume, a Free DLC Pack containing a Snaccoon Costume
Balance:
- Minorly rebalanced Seeds and Crops between Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate
- Rebalanced the costs of Pets, Mounts, and Clothing
- Rebalanced 30+ Quest Rewards
- Adjusted some Wedding Ring Stats and Keepsake Stats
- Rebalanced purchase prices of Pet Merchants in Nel’Vari and Withergate
Quality of Life Changes:
- Increased the number of options sold per day at the Sun Haven Clothing store by 150%
- Updated the Tavern Interior to make it easier to speak to Ronald
- Aquariums in the Museum now visually match the theme they represent
- The Fishing Bundles will now drop a matching Aquarium to the theme they represent
- After completing a Fishing Bundle, you now be able to craft a matching Aquarium to the bundle you completed
- Added in 10+ new quests to the Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate Bulletin Boards
- Added option to select no Wings as an Elf
- Added Additional Optimizations for reduced player load time
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issues with Romanceable Characters clipping under furniture during Date Cutscenes
- Fixed issue with some Romanceable Character likes not updating in the UI Menu
- Characters will no longer leave while you are talking to them after knocking on their doors
- Third Dates intended for nighttime can no longer be triggered in the morning
- The Tavern will now have lighting at night
- The Museum is no longer displaying the Bulletin Board description on the Map
- DLC Items will no longer disappear after being picked up by someone who does not own the DLC
- Fixed Multiple typos
Misc Changes:
- Added Summer Armor to Blossom’s Summer Store
- Updated the Icons for the House Upgrade Kits
- You can no longer knock on people’s doors in the morning
- The Farming Snaccoon has been changed back to the classic Snaccoon purple and the plush has been changed to match
- The Map in the Cultural Section of the Museum is now updated to match the Sun Haven world
- Updated some Nel’Vari and Withergate Character’s walk paths
- Slate in the Nel’Vari Tavern now sells a new item, Honeybrew
- New cutscenes to introduce crafting in Nel’Vari and Withergate
- Update gift text for romanceable characters
- New Achievements for your starting game Keepsakes
- New Achievements for the new Romanceable Characters
Coming Soon:
- New Romanceable Characters
- Multiplayer Bosses, Quests, Experiences, and more
- Unique NPC Animations
- Ambient Animations Update
- Farm Structures
- Sun Haven Black Market
- Race-Based Dialogue
- Player Birthday
- WG and NV Fruit Trees
- More Weather Patterns
- UI Update
- Kids
