Hey Everyone!

It’s Bruce, the Director of Sun Haven.

We’re excited to announce that Patch 1.2: Romance and Barns Update is now available on Steam! This patch includes upgradeable barns and new farm animals for Nel’Vari and Withergate, 3 new Romanceable Characters, decorative sheds, exterior house customization, updated UI, overnight cutscene events, some new cosmetic DLC packs, and more!

Disclaimer: the patch is currently available for all languages, but new items and text will only be in English for a short period of time until we can get it translated!

Let’s jump right in!



The new DLC mounts are adorable!

As we talked about in the sneak peek, previously players have only been able to have four Tier 1 barns in Sun Haven. This patch, you can now upgrade your barns all the way up to Tier 3 allowing them to look cooler, have more interior space, and hold more animals! Each upgrade to each barn gives an additional 8 slots for barn animals.

Additionally, there are also some brand new regional barns - you can now place (and upgrade!) up to 4 Elven Barns in Nel’Vari, or even own a Sewer Barn in Withergate!

To go along with all the newly upgraded barns, we’ve added some more brand-new animals and creatures that you can buy for your farm to help you collect resources and other items. There are 5 new Nel’Vari animals that can be purchased from Fonzo, and 8 new Withergate animals that can be purchased from Ur, a new Vendor in the Withergate Sewer.



These animals will be a lot more comfortable in my upgraded barn!

New Romanceable Characters

Three new Romanceable characters have been added as well! You will have the option to romance and marry two brand new characters, and one you may recognize from before... :

Kai, The Wayward Naga - Since washing up on shore in Sun Haven, Kai may not remember much about his past, but with your help, he might discover more about himself.

Vivi, The Bounty Hunter - A klutzy assassin out for the high bounty on your heart head. Now with getting to know her, maybe you’ll find out who placed the bounty…

Wesley, The Elven Historian - This familiar face has found commonality with many people from our community, but can you get him to open his heart?

Each new Romanceable has their own unique dates, cutscenes, dialogue, keepsakes, and wedding rings! These characters also have certain features needed to be able to unlock them. For Kai, you’ll need to reach Summer Year 1. For Wesley, you’ll need to complete the Commonality questline in Nel’Vari, and for Vivi, you’ll need to complete the Glorite Miners encounter in Withergate (yes, the one in Withergate!). So be sure to keep your eyes open, talk to other NPCs, and continue through the main quests to find these new characters!

(Also note: Wesley's Dialogue is now reset!)

For those of you who are achievement hunters, these new characters also bring new Steam Achievements!

Since announcing the three new Romanceable Characters, we’ve seen a lot of player suggestions for some more beloved characters to become romanceable, and we’re excited to share that we have several more Romanceables coming later this year. Stay tuned!



Look at them all, so cute!

Farm Building Customization

Sheds are a brand new way to customize your farm and add a bit more storage! Sheds can be crafted at a Construction Table along with the different kinds of shed skin kits which can let you change how the exteriors look. These sheds have fully customizable interiors as well, so you can store items, create role play spaces, match them to your farm, or even live in them if you want!

You can also have up to 4 on your farm at once, so you can set them up anywhere and make your own story.



These are perfect to make your adventure match your farm!

Player House Customization

A brand new store has opened up in Sun Haven, the Hardware Store! Here you can buy individual pieces of customization for your house to change its exterior look and appearance. Lewis, the new store owner, is selling over 135 unique roofs, walls, windows, doors, and patios, so be sure to stop by and take a look at what he has for sale!

This feature has already been receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, and we are happy to announce that we’ll be adding even more House customization in a future patch as well. So if you have any suggestions or ideas for house exteriors you’d like to see, please let us know over on our Discord!

Note: The house customization is only available for your Sun Haven house, and will not affect your Nel’Vari Tree House or Withergate Apartment.



Mix pieces to make new combinations or stick with a matching set!

4 New DLC Packs:

We are excited to announce 4 new DLC packs will be available on Steam very soon, including a FREE Snaccoon Costume DLC! (Yes, that’s right, it’s free!)

These packs are quite a bit larger than the ones we released last patch, so buckle your seatbelts, or should I say, raise the sails for these new packs! Let’s take a look:

Free Snaccoon Costume DLC

contains a full Snaccoon outfit - hat, shirt, pants, gloves, and a tail!



Just two Snaccoons hanging around!

Set Sail DLC

contains over 40 items, including a furniture set, 8 new outfits, 2 mounts, and 3 pets! This Pirate-Themed pack will put the ARRR in are you kidding me with how cool these mounts are?! Ride on the back of a Parrot, pet a monkey, and make your farm a swashbuckler’s paradise!

Mushy DLC

contains over 40 items, including a furniture set, 15 new outfits, 1 mount, and 1 pet. This Mushroom-Themed pack will make you a fun-gi with the perfect cottage-core vibes. Ride a Mushroom Frog, dress up in the coziest mushroom-inspired clothes, and pet your very own Booshroom!

Ocean Shores DLC

contains over 30 items, including a furniture set, 7 new outfits, and 1 mount. This Beach-Themed pack will be sure to make you ready for summer with clothes perfect for the hot weather! You can, mermaid-ify your farm, ride on the back of a manatee, and enjoy the season with this DLC.

Thanks for reading so far! We hope you enjoy the rest of the patch notes in your free Snaccoon onesies. Now let’s get into the meat of the patch notes:

Patch Summary:

Sun Haven Barn is now upgradeable to Tier 2 and Tier 3

Nel’Vari and Withergate Barns

New Nel’vari and Withergate Barn Animals

3 New Romanceable Characters

Married Morning Gifts

Sheds and Shed Skins

House Customization

8 Rare Overnight Events

Updated Character Customization and Dialogue Box UI

—

Sun Haven Patch 1.2:

Sun Haven Barn is now upgradeable to Tier 2 and Tier 3

The exterior will become more luxurious and the interior becomes larger

New slime farm animal, Ooey, can be unlocked after defeating King Slimius XVII

Nel’Vari Barns, Tier 1-3 are now craftable, these new permits can be purchased from Fonzo

Added 5 new Nel’Vari Farm Animals, these new farm animals can be purchased from Fonzo in Nel’Vari

Withergate Sewer Barn Tier 1-3 is now unlockable in the Apartment Sewer, these permits can be purchased from Ur in the Withergate Sewer

Added 8 new Withergate Barn Animals, these new farm animals can be purchased from Ur in the Withergate Sewer

Updated Nel’Vari and Apartment Sewer maps to display new Barn Animals

New Items from these Barns can be crafted at the Nel’Vari and Withergate Crafting Tables

New Romanceable Characters:

3 New Unlockable Romanceable Characters

Kai, a Naga who washed ashore with no memories of his past.

Vivi, an Amari out for the bounty on your head, if she could just keep her shoes tied.

Wesley, Elder Gorwin's Assistant and a man of history who works hard to preserve the traditions of Nel’Vari.

These character’s houses are in the world now prior to unlocking them, but

you will not be able to enter them until you unlock the romanceable the home

belongs to

you will not be able to enter them until you unlock the romanceable the home belongs to Added unique beach outfits and beach portraits for all RNPCs during the Summer BBQ Festival

Added unique wedding outfits and wedding portraits for all RNPCs for the Wedding Ceremony

You will now receive gifts like breakfast in the morning from your Spouse!

(Kissing your spouse coming soon!)

Sheds:

Sheds are new farm structures that players can place to decorate, make their own storefronts, or use for storage

These are craftable at the Construction Table

23 Unique Shed Kits to change your Shed’s appearance:

Keg Shed Kit

Jam Shed Kit

Bookstore Shed Kit

Take Out Shed Kit

Tavern Shed Kit

Post Office Shed Kit

Ice Cream Parlor Shed Kit

Clock Tower Shed Kit

Cafe Shed Kit

Coffee Cup Shed Kit

Coffee Shop Shed Kit

Grocery Store Shed Kit

Taco Stand Shed Kit

Arcade Shed Kit

Castle Shed Kit

Rock Shed Kit

Cozy House Shed Kit

Beach House Shed Kit

Pirate Shed Kit

Tropical Cabana Kit

Fish Shack Kit

Fish Bowl Kit

Very Boring Shed Kit

House Customization:

Sun Haven Player House is now able to be customized.

Roof, Windows, Walls, Door, and Patio are able to be changed individually. Upgrades will also conveniently persist across house tiers.

A new Hardware Store has been added next to the Cafe to sell House Customization!

Added 27 Unique themes- 135 individual pieces of Customization (more options also coming next patch!)

Blue Tiled

Cat

Cow Print

Gingerbread

Green Plank

Greenhouse

Honeycomb

Ice

Monster Mouth

Nature

Old Stone

Orange Tiled

Purple Ruffled

Red Prism

Red

Rickety

Robotic

Slime Drop

Slimey

Stone Brick

Stone

Straw

Terracotta

Terracotta Shackle

Withergate

Yellow

Basic

More Customization Coming Soon

Overnight Events:

After falling asleep, there is a rare chance an event might occur

8 Different events and cutscenes can be obtained, granting cool items or just little ghosts to water your plants!

UI:

Overhauled the Character Customization UI

Overhauled the Salon UI

Updated the Dialogue UI with a new version

DLC:

4 new DLC Packs coming soon:

Set Sail, a Pirate-Themed DLC Pack

Mushy, a Mushroom-Themed DLC Pack

Ocean Shore, a Beach-Themed DLC Pack

Free Snaccoon Costume, a Free DLC Pack containing a Snaccoon Costume

Balance:

Minorly rebalanced Seeds and Crops between Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate

Rebalanced the costs of Pets, Mounts, and Clothing

Rebalanced 30+ Quest Rewards

Adjusted some Wedding Ring Stats and Keepsake Stats

Rebalanced purchase prices of Pet Merchants in Nel’Vari and Withergate

Quality of Life Changes:

Increased the number of options sold per day at the Sun Haven Clothing store by 150%

Updated the Tavern Interior to make it easier to speak to Ronald

Aquariums in the Museum now visually match the theme they represent

The Fishing Bundles will now drop a matching Aquarium to the theme they represent

After completing a Fishing Bundle, you now be able to craft a matching Aquarium to the bundle you completed

Added in 10+ new quests to the Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate Bulletin Boards

Added option to select no Wings as an Elf

Added Additional Optimizations for reduced player load time

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issues with Romanceable Characters clipping under furniture during Date Cutscenes

Fixed issue with some Romanceable Character likes not updating in the UI Menu

Characters will no longer leave while you are talking to them after knocking on their doors

Third Dates intended for nighttime can no longer be triggered in the morning

The Tavern will now have lighting at night

The Museum is no longer displaying the Bulletin Board description on the Map

DLC Items will no longer disappear after being picked up by someone who does not own the DLC

Fixed Multiple typos

Misc Changes:

Added Summer Armor to Blossom’s Summer Store

Updated the Icons for the House Upgrade Kits

You can no longer knock on people’s doors in the morning

The Farming Snaccoon has been changed back to the classic Snaccoon purple and the plush has been changed to match

The Map in the Cultural Section of the Museum is now updated to match the Sun Haven world

Updated some Nel’Vari and Withergate Character’s walk paths

Slate in the Nel’Vari Tavern now sells a new item, Honeybrew

New cutscenes to introduce crafting in Nel’Vari and Withergate

Update gift text for romanceable characters

New Achievements for your starting game Keepsakes

New Achievements for the new Romanceable Characters

Coming Soon:

New Romanceable Characters

Multiplayer Bosses, Quests, Experiences, and more

Unique NPC Animations

Ambient Animations Update

Farm Structures

Sun Haven Black Market

Race-Based Dialogue

Player Birthday

WG and NV Fruit Trees

More Weather Patterns

UI Update

Kids

Don’t forget to join our Discord to find a group to play with, ask for game help, or just hang out with the rest of our amazing community!

Good Luck, Have Fun, and we’ll see you in Sun Haven!

Bruce, Director

Pixel Sprout Studios

