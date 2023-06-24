Update 1.1, The Bot Update

The robots are here! And they'd enjoy a game of carrom if you'd be so kind to have them. That's right, we now have the means to fill the holes in your social circle robotically.

We're really excited to bring this as our first update to Carrom Slam! This was not our initial planned first update for the game, but still felt something was missing after release day. Thanks to all who left feedback! I've got a good feeling about this update because.. well... I've been playing carrom against the bots all week while justifying a 20 minute game as 'debugging'. I think you'll find yourself enjoying their test in each game mode as well.

This also includes a few bug fixes as well, but you can review our patch notes below.

Carrom Slam! v1.1

Features

-Server owner can add bots to the pregame lobby

-Server owner can change the bot's team

-Server owner can kick bots/players at any time

-Added arrows to the board that were missing

Bugs

-Fixed forward-only option for players 3 & 4

-Fixed scoring for odd-numbered rounds in disc pool and blitz game modes

-Fixed practice game mode deleting some strikers occasionally

-Fixed lobbies not working right after finishing game

-Fixed some lobby options that were not properly assigned to their values

Other

-Major rewiring of internal functions to support multiple local bots

-Multiplayer enforces version matching