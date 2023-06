Skullgirls Content and Revisions Update [6/26/2023]

As part of a global Skullgirls content update, we have adjusted several art assets in Skullgirls 2nd Encore and the Digital Art Compendium on all platforms. You can find the full list of changes in this update here: Skullgirls 2nd Encore Content Updates Notes

You can read the full details and rational behind these changes here: SKULLGIRLS CONTENT UPDATES & REVISIONS

(Build version 3.5.13)