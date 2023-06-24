Patch - 1.2.7.17.1

We are still working on merging experimental into the public normal game(Monday is the new target). We are still conducting various bug hunts and making slight adjustments for QOL.

How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Ambient Civilians introduced - They will not allow possession nor interact with Civilian management structures yet.

Ambient Civilians AI improved to keep them off streets

Ambient Civilian AI Hearing/Sight response improved so they react better to hearing/seeing events

Ambient Civilians wil flee when they hear gunshots/see infected now

Partial Martial law added which limits the civilian reputation hit only during the hours of 5 PM - 5 AM and limits overall movement of civilians . This decreases infection spreading within a zone by about half.

Full Martial law added which limits the civilian reputation hit at all times while active and limits overall movement of civilians . This decreases infection spreading within a zone the most.

Set up an Ambient Civvie response so ambient civilians will flee into a World Building if they see an enemy

Death animations updated for gunshot deaths

Animation blends cleaned up for all units

Added safety to 'ReinitializeUnit' to stop a crash

Amount of Ambient Civilians configurable in Game Options

Updated Mesh LOD-tickrate updating to try to reduce situations where you 'spot' someone's mesh at a lower tickrate before its next update, by forcing a tick update when changing the tickrate

Reduced strength of tickrate reductions based-on-LOD for Ambient civvies, to make them look less choppy at a distance

Added a safety to try to reduce issues where a SharedVisionTarget might fail to enable his perception if the next SharedVisionTarget is himself

Ajax Gas consumption rate lowered by half

Setup civilians to no longer receive decals on their mesh

Letter from the Producer

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

