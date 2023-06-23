 Skip to content

Gravity update for 23 June 2023

Update 2.5 - Harder Difficulties

Update 2.5 - Harder Difficulties

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Impossible packs used to be impossible. Now they're a walk in the park for top players. People consistently put out packs much harder than the official impossible packs, so I added two new difficulties: Solar and Black Hole.

Solar difficulty should be beatable by any of the top players with lots of dedication, whereas Black Hole is reserved for the packs so hard that I would never have a chance. I added two new Steam achievements unlocked by beating each of these difficulties.

