Update 1.01 - Andromeda



We are pleased to present the first Steam update, version 1.01. Here's a brief summary of the introduced features, but not limited to:

New Story:

Strange creatures have emerged from the caves and are planning to destroy everything! It's your task to put an end to their expedition. In this update, we have added a new area with 2 completely new enemies and new accessories that expand the possibilities for your favorite characters. We have also introduced a new character, Andromeda. We can't wait for you to meet her!

Special Guest:

We are also excited to announce our collaboration with the Spanish game review channel, Frames Laveth. We are immensely grateful for their participation in Tits and Shadows. You can find more information on the YouTube channel "El Frames hablando weas."

Combat Balance:

In this update, we have made significant changes to accessories and their interaction with players. The accessories sold by Iris, the blacksmith, now enhance all player attributes, while Nick's artisan stones provide more specific improvements. We have also created new accessories that can completely turn the tide of battle in favor of the player. Additionally, some characters now have a higher chance of inflicting status ailments on enemies. We hope this combat update makes the game more enjoyable and balanced for all of you.

The Air Balloon:

In Tits and Shadows, we strive to design levels with as few "dead" areas as possible. However, we acknowledge that some parts of the game can become tedious to traverse. To address this, we have decided to introduce the Air Balloon as a new means of transportation. It will be available only to those who have defeated Putana and wish to complete side or optional quests. We believe this addition will be incredibly fun.

Important Note: For players using save data from before this update, we have identified an issue where the balloon overlaps with the environment. Although it can be annoying, we haven't found a solution for this problem yet.

Micro Missions:

From now on, some NPCs and citizens will offer small additional quests that will not be recorded in the mission journal. These missions have been created to give a purpose to the surplus resources that some players may accumulate and, in return, provide experience points.

Extended Gallery:

We have expanded the gallery to also include the sexy images that players encounter during the game.

Note: Some players may experience a strange corruption in the number of unlocked images.

We are working on a solution to compensate for this issue.

Bug Fixes and Crashes:

We have fixed some errors in the text displaying the code used for translation. We have also resolved an issue where Lisa's image would remain on the screen

during one of her sexy scenes.

Additionally, we have fixed a bug that prevented opening a chest in the "Forgotten Wasteland."

We hope you enjoy this update and we appreciate your continued support.

Have fun playing!