 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dating Simulator update for 23 June 2023

Hotfix V1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11548017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

•Fixed a bug that allowed you to walk through walls.
•Balancing for construction and fishing work.
•Adjustments have been made to car and house prices.
•Filling the character's hunger is now easier.
•General balancing.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1709081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link