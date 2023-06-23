•Fixed a bug that allowed you to walk through walls.
•Balancing for construction and fishing work.
•Adjustments have been made to car and house prices.
•Filling the character's hunger is now easier.
•General balancing.
Dating Simulator update for 23 June 2023
Hotfix V1.2
