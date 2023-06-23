Just checking in.

Hey everyone,

There's going to be a tiny patch soon that fixes some grammatical errors and also gives you the option to skip the 'gift' from Aren at the start of the game (lewd scene with Carmine). I've been meaning to add this for a while now since some players brought up the issue about the scene being forced on the player.

Keep in mind though, avoiding the scene will also lock you out of future Carmine content.

I can't render on my pc for a while but I missed making renders so I started working on my laptop which is super slow compared to my pc. The laptop is still special to me though because that's where I created the first two episodes.

I'm working on adding a journal feature which is basically a log for relevant characters you've met so you don't lose track of them. Don't remember a character? Click on the journal, click on their face and see a tiny description about them to refresh your memory. Since code is all I can work on for a while, I decided to work on the journal feature. The code is already functional and just needs some finetuning so it'll be part of the next episode.

Here's a render from a future scene and also a random render I created because I missed working on Lanya.

Hope you all have a great weekend!