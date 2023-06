Share · View all patches · Build 11547993 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed an issue where in certain cases the character would spin if a game pad was plugged-in.

(Sorry for any frustration this caused as I have been implementing controller support)

Also:

-New main theme variation possible

-New theme collection music

-Various procedural improvements

-Volume tweaks on some samples

New levels, equipment, and collectables coming in the next big one.

Stay tuned,

-=[ ComAdore ]=-