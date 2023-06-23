 Skip to content

BattleBit Remastered update for 23 June 2023

Update 1.5: New Map, further hit registration improvements, bug fixes

The game has been updated to version 1.5

06/23/23

New Map: Namak

Supported Modes & Sizes

  • Domination: 254 • 128 • 64
  • Inf Conquest: 254 • 128 • 64
  • Conquest: 128 • 64

Additional Updates

  • C4 bug fixed.
  • Community Servers - SteamID names rate limit fixed.
  • Firewall updates against DDOS attacks.
  • Construction base safe zone received some tweaks.
  • New unique layout for 32v32 CONQ and INFCONQ on Sandy Sunset.
  • Destroyed Helicopter's colliders will be more accurate to the visual model.
  • XP Bar will no longer be visible when player is down.
  • A notification will appear on top left when server intentionally ignores hit reg on extreme packet loss situations
  • Player Hitbox - bullet detection improved on close range cases. (proning - trying to kill)
  • Some maps received bug and exploit fixes.

Thanks for playing, we hope these updates improve your experience.

