Update 1.5: New Map, further hit registration improvements, bug fixes

The game has been updated to version 1.5
06/23/23
New Map: Namak
Supported Modes & Sizes
- Domination: 254 • 128 • 64
- Inf Conquest: 254 • 128 • 64
- Conquest: 128 • 64
Additional Updates
- C4 bug fixed.
- Community Servers - SteamID names rate limit fixed.
- Firewall updates against DDOS attacks.
- Construction base safe zone received some tweaks.
- New unique layout for 32v32 CONQ and INFCONQ on Sandy Sunset.
- Destroyed Helicopter's colliders will be more accurate to the visual model.
- XP Bar will no longer be visible when player is down.
- A notification will appear on top left when server intentionally ignores hit reg on extreme packet loss situations
- Player Hitbox - bullet detection improved on close range cases. (proning - trying to kill)
- Some maps received bug and exploit fixes.
Thanks for playing, we hope these updates improve your experience.
