Update 1.5: New Map, further hit registration improvements, bug fixes

06/23/23

New Map: Namak

Supported Modes & Sizes

Domination: 254 • 128 • 64

254 • 128 • 64 Inf Conquest: 254 • 128 • 64

254 • 128 • 64 Conquest: 128 • 64

Additional Updates

C4 bug fixed.

Community Servers - SteamID names rate limit fixed.

Firewall updates against DDOS attacks.

Construction base safe zone received some tweaks.

New unique layout for 32v32 CONQ and INFCONQ on Sandy Sunset.

Destroyed Helicopter's colliders will be more accurate to the visual model.

XP Bar will no longer be visible when player is down.

A notification will appear on top left when server intentionally ignores hit reg on extreme packet loss situations

Player Hitbox - bullet detection improved on close range cases. (proning - trying to kill)

Some maps received bug and exploit fixes.

Thanks for playing, we hope these updates improve your experience.

