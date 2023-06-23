- adjusted event horizon tower to include platforms in the climbing shaft
- prevented lock-on behind player
- fixed gem growth disappearing before properly exploding if the block it grows from is destroyed
- added gravity dashing: while grasping tool hand claw and locked-on to enemy, pull tool trigger to dash towards enemies and pull them off the ground
- added enemy grabbing: enemies touched by grasping claws will be grabbed in the tool hand and highlighted orange, can be thrown by pulling tool trigger
- improved teleporter visuals
- removed whip attack, replaced with laser blaster
- added delay to energized black hole shot
- fixed unintended micro rotations in XR by preventing accrual of interpolation offset unless using mouse
- increased size of snail
- snail now receives launching knockback upon hit
- increased enemy health and gems to improve balance with new laser blaster and enemy grabbing options
Unification update for 23 June 2023
2023.06.23.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
