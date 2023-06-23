 Skip to content

Unification update for 23 June 2023

2023.06.23.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • adjusted event horizon tower to include platforms in the climbing shaft
  • prevented lock-on behind player
  • fixed gem growth disappearing before properly exploding if the block it grows from is destroyed
  • added gravity dashing: while grasping tool hand claw and locked-on to enemy, pull tool trigger to dash towards enemies and pull them off the ground
  • added enemy grabbing: enemies touched by grasping claws will be grabbed in the tool hand and highlighted orange, can be thrown by pulling tool trigger
  • improved teleporter visuals
  • removed whip attack, replaced with laser blaster
  • added delay to energized black hole shot
  • fixed unintended micro rotations in XR by preventing accrual of interpolation offset unless using mouse
  • increased size of snail
  • snail now receives launching knockback upon hit
  • increased enemy health and gems to improve balance with new laser blaster and enemy grabbing options

