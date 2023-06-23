Make a splash with The Pirate Pool Party!

Across June and July, we’re celebrating with the wettest Paper Pirates Seasonal Celebration, The Pirate Pool Party! Running from 24th June to 22nd July, celebrate the warmer weather with a party dedicated to all things poolside, and a whole host of seasonal goodies in Paper Pirates!

Seasonal Traits: The Shark & The Bait

The Shark and The Bait appear as a pair, and one is hunting the other! In any game where The Shark and The Bait appear, The Shark has a unique victory condition. If they're able to get The Bait thrown overboard three times - through events and/or voting - they will automatically and instantly achieve a solo victory!



Is someone behaving suspiciously? A bit too keen to throw someone overboard? Maybe they're The Shark! Is someone claiming to be The Bait? Maybe they just don't want to go overboard and really they're The Cursed? Hmm, tricky times ahead crew...

To make things even more challenging for the crew, The Bait will always appear as a ghost when their team is revealed through traits and events. Be vigilant crew!

Party Favours for all the Guests!

Any good party comes with goodies to take home, and Pirate Pool Party is no exception! Play Paper Pirates during the Pirate Pool Party and you'll get a special bounty task each day. Complete the task to open a special party favour, which contains some unique outfit customisation options you can't obtain anywhere else!



There's three outfits, for a combined total of fifteen items, to collect through The Pirate Pool Party. Make sure to complete your tasks every day, and get ready to dress up!

Limited Time Costumes

During The Pirate Pool Party, Sam Sherbot has some new outfit options available to unlock in the Outfit Shop! If you buy an outfit option during The Pirate Pool Party, you can wear it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of outfit items available during The Pirate Pool Party is:

Accessories - Goggles

Accessories - Sunglasses (Star)

Accessories - Sunglasses (Round)

Accessories - Rose-Tinted Glasses

Coats - Animal (Lobster)

Coats - Rubber Ring (Striped)

Coats - Rubber Ring (Flamingo)

Coats - Rubber Ring (Unicorn)

Coats - Rubber Ring (Donut)

Coats - Rubber Ring (Duck)

Coats - Crab Shell

Coats - Turtle Shell

Faces - Animal (Lobster)

Faces - Watermelon

Faces - Beach Ball

Faces - Sun

Feet - Animal (Lobster)

Feet - Flip-flops

Feet - Flippers

Hands - Animal (Lobster)

Hands - Bucket and Spade

Hands - Crab Claws

Hands - Ice Cream

Headwear - Pendant (Solar)

Headwear - Pendant (Pineapple)

Headwear - Pendant (Cherry)

Headwear - Pendant (Watermelon)

Headwear - Hairpin (Flower)

Headwear - Hairpin (Floral)

Headwear - Hairpin (Ladybird)

Accessories - Earrings (Cherry)

Accessories - Earrings (Pineapple)

Accessories - Earrings (Watermelon)

Headwear - Lei

Legs - Animal (Lobster)

Legs - Bermuda Shorts (Flowers)

Legs - Bermuda Shorts (Leaves)

Legs - Mermaid Tail

Legs - Towel

Shirts - Hairy Chest

Shirts - Bikini Top

Shirts - Shell Bra

Shirts - Hawaiian Shirt

Top Hair - Towel

Additionally, during The Pirate Pool Party, pirates have access to five unique hats, available to everyone in voyages started during the event. Once the event’s over, the hats will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to wear them while you can!

The “Spooky Sandcastles” Event!

Go on a sailing adventure during The Pirate Pool Party, and any day when there’s a failed job there is a chance you may encounter the “Spooky Sandcastles” event. Encountering some mysterious haunted sandcastles, the crew must each choose one of the three to hide amongst! But be wary, for once all pirates have picked a hiding place, the most popular pick will reveal how many of the pirates choosing to hide amongst it was actually a ghost!

Watch out for pirates choosing to hide amongst their peers, or those choosing to go it alone hoping not to be discovered. Whether pirates are jumping in with others or not, there’s bound to be deception around the spooky sandcastles!

Get your Party On in the Photo Booth

To celebrate The Pirate Pool Party, there is one limited-time Background and one limited-time Foil available in the Photo Booth, in the Captain’s Log. Take the opportunity to snap your favourite pirate templates, and share any pics you take!

Pirate Pool Party Bots

Invite bots into your game during The Pirate Pool Party, and you may encounter any of three unique bots! Look out for Crabbot, Sandy Botney and Wes Overbot who are all eager to board your ship and throw you overboard! These bots will only join your games during The Pirate Pool Party, so take the chance to meet them now before they swim away for the rest of the year!