You Have a Mew Message!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34491490/14ab7df64ae534b452511d2eb569bd52a0b89237.png[/img]

Hey Panda Peeps!

Texts and saucy pics are fun and all, but we’ve added a vital new functionality to your Blush Blush phone: you can now use it to receive interstellar distress calls! And just in time, too, because that scarf-wearing cutie Reece is in a spot of trouble…

He and his time machine will be crash landing into your Blush Blush game soon, so make sure you’re ready for his Limited Time Event by completing his phone fling and answering that incoming distress call ASAP! Help him, Panda Peeps, you’re his only hope!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas