PumPum 2 update for 23 June 2023

DLC release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DLC has just been released with new girls to play with!

A new bundle of all the games published by Shmoops Games is now also available! They all come with a pretty nice 20% discount.

