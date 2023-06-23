b0.8.10 GUI Updates 3

Fixed an accidental mess up of the cursor on the GUI, should now be a cursor again

Weapon functions have been internally simplified and unified, making it a bit easier for me. This fixed a few bugs on some of the weapons.

Cool down more visible on weapons

GUI buttons resized to allow for the last icon that's coming after tutorials are updated. (Tutorial history)

Bars have been modified to be allow for better colour, also has a nice pulsing effect now.

Framework put in place to allow the weapon special effects and trap selection to work. (Coming next update)

This will be the last update for v0.8 as the save file is being updated again, this should be backward compatible still, but will move to v0.9.x