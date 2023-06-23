Version 1.6.0

1.6.0
- Mainly just balance updates, QOL, and a few new toys.
- Removed forward dash auto-correcting
- Normalized the cast's grounded friction during knockdown to approximately that of Ninja's.
- Melee attacks no longer cancel combo damage scaling from projectiles on the same turn
- Hitboxes that don't normally scale combo damage will still scale it on the first hit of the combo.
- Fixed hitbox meter gain modifier not actually being applied
- centered the audio a bit better (why does this keep getting reverted)
- Extra combo scaling on normal hitboxes is only applied after damage is taken.
- Removed ghost "turn ready" freeze sound
- Added option to enable the old brace mechanic from a previous unstable cycle.
Ninja
-
Quick Slash
- No longer moves slightly upward one frame before teleporting.
- Buffered attacks in neutral now come out 1 frame sooner.
- Meter gain increased (0.25 -> 1.0)
-
Release Momentum
- IASA increased (5f -> 6f)
-
Stomp
- Damage increased (700 -> 1000)
-
Whip Wave
- Startup reduced (11f -> 9f)
- Melee damage increased (800 -> 950)
- Melee hitbox no longer hit-cancellable. Hopefully this makes it better of a DI read.
- Projectile damage increased (400 -> 600)
- Speed increased (19 -> 21)
- Knockback increased (2 -> 3)
- Projectile forces the opponent to stay in hitstun for at least 4 frames before knockdown.
- Projectile hitstun reduced (30f -> 14f)
- Projectile hitstop increased (4f -> 5f)
- Projectile knockback angle sends further away.
- Projectile DI modifier increased (1.0x -> 1.5x)
- Projectile is now a hard knockdown.
- Can be used out of Back Sway
-
Shuriken
- damage increased to 600 for both air and ground versions
-
Summon
- Slide is now unparriable.
- Increased slide damage (650 -> 800)
-
Back Sway
- Can be used out of chuk stance
-
Heavy Chuk
- Projectile no longer scales combo damage.
-
Chuk Jump
- Is now cancellable into double jump.
- Can now jump a little farther
- Increased knockback (5 -> 6)
- Can now launch in the reverse direction
-
Chuk Spin
- Can now be cancelled into grounded options when interrupted right before landing.
-
Sticky Bomb
- Hitbox size slightly increased
-
Slide Kick
- Low profiles a bit better
Cowboy
-
I made gun fun!!! fun is finally gun!!!! i mean
-
Can once again Shift out of Quick Draw.
-
Max fall speed increased (8 -> 10)
-
Inst. Teleport
- IASA increased (8f -> 10f)
- Reduced freeze frames (5f -> 2f) (aesthetic change only)
-
Temporal Round
- Removed framekill
-
Shoot
- Reworked (again). Now shoots an actual bullet projectile. The projectile will ricochet off the ground and walls as well as the Foresight afterimage. Can also be swatted back with melee and projectile hitboxes. You can control the ricochet direction and speed with the DI wheel. Enormously saucy. Goodbye full-screen QD 50/50s.
- IASA reduced (14f -> 10f)
-
Lightning Slice (neutral)
- Hitstun increased (10f -> 12f)
- IASA increased (15f -> 20f)
- Proration adjusted (1 -> 0)
-
Lightning Slice (combo)
- increased hitstun (16f -> 18f)
- Decreased damage (900 -> 800)
-
Horiz. Slash (grounded)
- Hitstun increased (11f -> 13f)
-
Vert. Slash (aerial)
- proration adjusted (0 -> 1)
-
Back Slash
- Sweetspot knockback angle raised a bit
-
Impale
- Hurtbox size increased after teleport
-
Downward Cleave
- Startup adjusted (11f -> 13f)
-
Impale
- Cowboy appears a little farther away from the opponent (16px -> 28px). This hopefully prevents the flipale exploit.
- Startup always moves toward opponent even when flipped.
-
Pull
- increased damage (400 -> 700)
-
Dash
- Startup invulnerability on initiative adjusted to only be projectile invulnerability.
-
Air Dash
- Resets momentum on startup.
- Has a straight down option.
- Dash down is available in 1k cuts as it should be.
-
Reel
- Now automatically leads into Izuna Drop.
Wizard
-
swag renamed to gravity
-
gravity recharges while being comboed
-
Orb
-
Lock/Unlock
- Is now a free action toggle.
-
Orb Tether
- Effect is now stronger.
- Removed framekill
-
Swords
- Combo scaling adjusted for the first 2 hits (+1 -> +0) if this attack is started while the orb is locked
-
Lightning
- Increased damage (900 -> 1000)
- Is now unparriable
- Extra damage while locked (1000 -> 1100)
-
Dart
- Updated sound.
- Darts are now faster when locked and have a slightly larger hitbox.
-
-
Confusing Touch
- Scales combos properly
-
Spark Bomb
- Spark bomb explosions always apply the spark buff if they hit the opponent.
-
Draw Moisture
- Is no longer interruptible on the opponent's turn, as it no longer needs to contest with Quick Draw.
- Reduced IASA (14f -> 13f)
-
Magic Dart
- Damage increased (500 -> 800)
-
Combustion
- Does not land cancel until after the hitbox comes out.
Robot
-
Robot's been a bit of a menace lately. I hope to fix some of his broken tools while making them more fun and engaging for both players. I also hope this will direct his gameplan more toward landing Command: Grab, which was the original design goal. He is also being tweaked to allow for more special mid-combo throws with meaningful extensions, emphasizing his intended role as a grappler. Plus a few buffs to moves that needed some love.
-
Increased max grounded speed (8 -> 9)
-
Magnetize
- Rework. Magnet has been a terror on the neutral with no obvious solution, so for now we are going to tone it down and keep it to mainly a combo extension tool.
- Adds a "pull" toggle that lets Robot yank the opponent toward them freely. This pull is much stronger than the prior magnet effect, but lasts for a very short time.
- Pull strength is weakened in neutral
- Cannot use Pull and Armor at the same time.
-
LOIC
- Increased minimum damage (500 -> 700)
- Combo scaling adjusted (+1 -> +3)
- Does less damage in combos (1900 -> 1100).
- This sounds like a lot, but note that combos are already going to be somewhat scaled, and the difference in damage points will never actually be that much. For example, if comboing Command: Grab into this move from neutral, the difference in combo damage is only 4040 -> 3530.
-
Command: Grab
- Moves a little farther forward
- Is now throw invulnerable for the first 5 frames.
- Combo scaling adjusted (+1 -> +2). This also lowers the damage a bit to what it was before the melee attack scaling change.
- Increased knockback
- Throw IASA decreased (61f -> 60f)
- You can choose to switch sides after landing it.
- Reduced meter gain modifier (1.0x -> 0.5x)
-
Try-Catch
- Now has a back version that slams the opponent back into the ground.
-
Bounds Check
- Removed throw invulnerability on the ground (transferred to Command: Grab).
- Damage increased (1700 -> 1800)
-
Thunder Clap
- Deals a lot of extra hitstop to the victim (25f) once per combo.
- Can be hit-cancelled into defensive options.
-
Step
- Against knocked-down opponents, this move now sends airborne and is not cancellable.
- Hitstun lasts at least 8f against OTG opponents before they are knocked down.
- Super dash is unchanged.
- Reduced whiff meter gain modifier (1.0x -> 0.5x)
- Reduced velocity meter gain modifier (1.0x -> 0.5x)
-
Crash
- Sends airborne.
- Hitstun reduced (30f -> 18f)
-
Vacuum
- Now sends airborne.
- Can be hit-cancelled into defensive options.
-
Earthquake
- Shockwave proration adjusted (3 -> 1)
- Added close hitbox that hits both standing and OTG (but not aerial) and follows up into a new throw once per combo.
-
Flame Thrower
- Reduced IASA (20f -> 16f)
-
Drive
-
Forward
- Projectile invulnerability removed (moved to Drift)
- Reduced whiff meter gain modifier (1.0x -> 0.5x)
- Reduced velocity meter gain modifier (1.0x -> 0.5x)
-
Drift
- Added projectile invulnerability for the first 10 frames
- Reduced friction
- Is now a hard knockdown.
-
-
Landing
- Removed meter gain
