Introducing the Referral System

REFERRAL SYSTEM

We've finally added a referral system to the game! Hopefully this new system will bring more players!

GIFTS (Based on Referee Level)

Level 10

Referee and referrer get 250 berries and 1 Note Sheet.

Level 25

Referee gets 350 berries, 1 Note Sheet, and 1 Uncommon Key.

Referrer gets 100 berries and 2 Note Sheets.

Level 50

Referee gets 400 berries, 3 Note Sheets, and 40 Event Tickets.

Referrer gets 150 berries, 2 Note Sheets, and 10 Event Tickets.

DIAMOND BONUS (As a Referrer)

You'll get 8% of your referee's diamond purchases

If your referee refers someone, you'll get 4% of that person's diamond purchases.

If the person referred by your referee refers someone, you'll get 2% of that person's diamond purchases.

FIXES

Dying at Marines' Fortress while Smo King event is in progress correctly sends the player at spawn location.

Fixed an issue where a player could stay stuck at Boken Coast map.