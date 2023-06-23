 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 23 June 2023

Introducing the Referral System

Pirate Souls update for 23 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

REFERRAL SYSTEM
We've finally added a referral system to the game! Hopefully this new system will bring more players!

GIFTS (Based on Referee Level)
Level 10
Referee and referrer get 250 berries and 1 Note Sheet.

Level 25
Referee gets 350 berries, 1 Note Sheet, and 1 Uncommon Key.
Referrer gets 100 berries and 2 Note Sheets.

Level 50
Referee gets 400 berries, 3 Note Sheets, and 40 Event Tickets.
Referrer gets 150 berries, 2 Note Sheets, and 10 Event Tickets.

DIAMOND BONUS (As a Referrer)
You'll get 8% of your referee's diamond purchases
If your referee refers someone, you'll get 4% of that person's diamond purchases.
If the person referred by your referee refers someone, you'll get 2% of that person's diamond purchases.

FIXES
Dying at Marines' Fortress while Smo King event is in progress correctly sends the player at spawn location.
Fixed an issue where a player could stay stuck at Boken Coast map.

