Patch V1.1.0.8

We have just released a new patch and fixed below issues:

-Resolved an issue where keybindings for skills would reset before the final boss fight.

-Addressed the issue where the cinematic might skip in some situation after defeating the final boss

-Fixed the issue where the final faction quest could not be completed in some specific situations.

-Fixed the issue that Butcher boss occasionally gets stuck during battle.

-Addressed the bug where the exclamation mark is missing when the wolf boss gives you quest.

