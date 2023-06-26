 Skip to content

Dark Light update for 26 June 2023

Patch V1.1.0.8

Patch V1.1.0.8 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

We have just released a new patch and fixed below issues:

-Resolved an issue where keybindings for skills would reset before the final boss fight.

-Addressed the issue where the cinematic might skip in some situation after defeating the final boss

-Fixed the issue where the final faction quest could not be completed in some specific situations.

-Fixed the issue that Butcher boss occasionally gets stuck during battle.

-Addressed the bug where the exclamation mark is missing when the wolf boss gives you quest.

If you are new to Dark Light, we recommend to explore our articles as they can assist you in getting a smooth start in the game.

Level Up System and Stats Explained:

https://www.darklight-game.com/post/dark-light-level-up-system-and-stats-explained

Dark Light: A Comprehensive Walkthrough to Obtain Permanent Skills:

https://www.darklight-game.com/post/dark-light-a-comprehensive-walkthrough-to-obtain-permanent-skills

Follow us on Twitter for more.

Best,
Mirari Team

Changed files in this update

Dark Light Content Depot 1134521
  • Loading history…
Dark Light MAC Depot 1134522
  • Loading history…
