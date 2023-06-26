Patch V1.1.0.8

Hi All,
We have just released a new patch and fixed below issues:
-Resolved an issue where keybindings for skills would reset before the final boss fight.
-Addressed the issue where the cinematic might skip in some situation after defeating the final boss
-Fixed the issue where the final faction quest could not be completed in some specific situations.
-Fixed the issue that Butcher boss occasionally gets stuck during battle.
-Addressed the bug where the exclamation mark is missing when the wolf boss gives you quest.
Best,
Mirari Team
